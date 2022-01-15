Here’s how I know everyone is exhausted and drained — or as my football coach friends used to say, whupped.
We’re two days from the opening of the New Mexico Legislature, and there are no strains of marching band music streaming from the fourth floor of the Capitol. No cheerleaders lining the sidewalks on Paseo de Peralta. No policy pep rallies that can cleverly be fed to the New York Times for some cool, East Coast pub.
I know Gov. Michelle “I drink more coffee in an hour than you do in a day” Lujan Grisham will hate to hear this, but even she looks fatigued by the past two years and the coronavirus pandemic. That’s how devastating COVID-19 has been: The most energetic governor in New Mexico history ballyhoos her legislative initiatives before an upcoming session with a pre-session news conference centered on fighting crime. Important, yes, but not necessarily aspirational.
Definitely not a moonshot.
With a lead to protect and an election to win, Lujan Grisham appears ready to play it straight in the coming months. The state is flush with money, both of its own making and the federal government’s largesse. With healthy Democratic majorities in both the state Senate and House of Representatives, she’ll be able to call almost anything that happens during the session a win and go into the 2022 gubernatorial campaign with plenty of talking points that play well on a TV ad.
And, oh, she’ll have plenty of money to buy advertising time, so the basic strategy appears looks like this: Be smart, don’t make a knucklehead mistake and just let the clock run out on the Republicans, who think they can pull an upset by convincing New Mexico they would’ve handled the crisis more effectively.
Good politicians evolve, whether of their own volition or because of the world around them, and it’s clear Lujan Grisham is in the middle of a transition. When she took office, and even up to last year, she was the Charge of the Light Brigade governor — rallying enthusiasm with a unique personal magnetism and fast-twitch reaction to crisis. They were perfect armaments to deal with a health nightmare unlike any other.
But we’ve learned in the COVID era there are expiration dates on enthusiasm, sacrifice — and patience. What recommended the governor’s actions through the first 18 months of the crisis — quick thinking, a willingness to take questions and make tough decisions — eventually goes stale. People get tired. They don’t want any more bad news, and as often as not, blame bad news on the messenger. (Trust me on this one.)
And the news, on the COVID-19 front, is unrelentingly bad. We are mass-producing new cases of the virus, leaving just about every layer of society to throw up its hands in frustration. When I read Thursday night of the deaths of two Mesa Vista High School basketball coaches — father and son, pillars of their small Northern New Mexico community, both vaccinated — I’m not sure I’ve ever been more saddened. When I learned Friday we’re still weeks from the crest of this new outbreak, I was crestfallen and worse.
As she enters the final year of her term, Lujan Grisham has to figure out a way to lead without being linked to the fatigue that comes with this omnipresent pandemic.
Clearly, Lujan Grisham’s opponents will do everything possible to tie her to the virus. I saw a TV ad the other day doing just that. You can bet there will only be a million more between now and Election Day, with maybe a lot of them showing up during the legislative session, which opens Tuesday.
It’s not as if Lujan Grisham is without options. She could basically evaporate from public view — letting her TV ads do the talking and her second (or is it third?) generation of Cabinet secretaries deal with the ugly details of governing and the harsh questions that come with them. Hey, others have done it. Susana Martinez made it work for eight years.
Or, the governor could go back to her initial instincts and 2019 mentality — be everywhere, push policy, go, go, go. Lujan Grisham enjoys leading from the front; it’s her most natural inclination. Maybe she simply lets MLG be MLG and wins a second term going away. Maybe.
So here we are, two days from liftoff. Even if the thought of 30 days in the Roundhouse gives you hives, this much is undeniable: There used to be an anticipation around the opening of a legislative session — much of it focused on the pageantry that kicks off the festivities. There are flowers and speeches and familiarity, all producing a buzz unlike almost anything else in New Mexico. It’s usually the perfect backdrop for a governor with much to say and even more to do.
But much of that is gone now, taken by a pandemic that can’t be controlled nor predicted. No, all that’s left is for a governor to outline the next year via livestream and to determine if there’s a game-winning touchdown in her future.
