Pack your bags, Beavers and Cougars. You’re going to be living with us now.

It’s not your fault. It’s the system that’s broken, not you.

It’s your conference’s inability to be proactive that left you out in the cold, not your own doing.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

