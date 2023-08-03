Pack your bags, Beavers and Cougars. You’re going to be living with us now.
It’s not your fault. It’s the system that’s broken, not you.
It’s your conference’s inability to be proactive that left you out in the cold, not your own doing.
The imminent collapse of what had been the unshakable foundation of the Pac-12 is about to have a trickle-down effect on the school just down the road. If (and when) the Big Ten comes calling for Stanford, Oregon, Washington and Cal and when (not if) the Big 12 formally extends invitations to Arizona, Utah and Arizona State, the leftovers of a once proud conference will be ripe for the picking for the only league that may truly want them, the Mountain West.
It’s a sad end to a Power 5 league that had, for generations, been the preeminent college sports entity in the westernmost time zones of this country. For any fan of college sports, it’s unthinkable to live in a world where the Pac-12 no longer exists.
Its demise would, gulp, leave the Mountain West as the most stable if mid-major Division I conference this side of the Mississippi. That stability would only increase with the addition of Oregon State and Washington State, assuming they’re left in a sack on the side of the road after the other Pac-12 schools drive off without them.
Stable, that is, until someone else comes along and pilfers the MWC penthouse and drags San Diego State, Boise State and the Pac-12 castoffs into another league with more money. That day will come, rest assured.
That’s really what this is all about. College sports isn’t about winning or losing, it’s about how big your payday is and how much influence your football team has on TV ratings that keep the money flowing in. It’s about raiding your opponent’s cabinet before they do the same to you.
The more money and numbers you have, the nicer your neighborhood. It works well for real estate and even better for college sports.
Success means investing in stadiums, pouring tens of millions into the coaching staff, recruiting and NIL deals. It means fatcat boosters and influential alumni who travel well and foster a brand beyond your borders.
It doesn’t always work, of course. San Diego State and Colorado State just built $300 million stadiums and they’re still not in the Power 5. Oregon State is about to unveil what amounts to a rebuilt Reser Stadium knowing it might be too little, too late.
With all their fancy surroundings, the Beavers might well be entering their last season in the Pac-12. As it stands, Oregon State and Wazzu are presumptive targets for MWC expansion. Same, too, for schools like Gonzaga and any number of Texas programs floating in the ether of those outside the Power 5. We’re talking about you, SMU, UTSA and Rice.
The Power 5 is trending toward the Power 3 — look out, ACC, the SEC is about to pick all the best roses from your garden — which means the remaining Division I football-playing schools not lucky enough to be considered among the 60 or so elites will be left to feed off the TV scraps left behind.
With the Big 12 schools raking in a reported $31 million in TV revenue annually and the Big Ten roughly twice that, the Mountain West will be more than happy to take the best of the rest. Right now it amounts to roughly $4 million to $6 million annually. With the Pac-12 soon gone, that figure will likely climb when the MWC goes shopping for a new TV deal in a year or two.
Until then, there’s something all Lobos fans should get used to: Saying hello to the Beavers and Cougars. And maybe the Mustangs, Owls, Bulldogs and Roadrunners. It’s time to expand and survive, not sit back and wait to see what happens.
It’s a valuable lesson the soon-to-be-extinct Pac-12 taught us.