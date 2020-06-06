State Sen. Clemente Sanchez might have been robbed in one election. He was routed last week in another.
One defeat stung more than the other, though which one might be a surprise.
In the first instance, Sanchez was a fast-rising challenger in 2008 against Sen. David Ulibarri, the incumbent by appointment. They were running neck and neck when election officials said the ballots had vanished from two precincts in Cibola County.
"How could 182 ballots disappear?" Sanchez asked.
No one in authority wanted to answer such an embarrassing question.
What happened was either outright theft or a 1-in-a-million failure. How else could separate precincts end up with no ballots in the same race?
Sanchez, of Grants, ended up losing to Ulibarri by five votes after a recount.
With ballots missing, the recount relied on printed reports from vote tabulators and electronic memory cards that stored results.
Sanchez ran for the Senate again in 2012. He easily topped Ulibarri, but ended up in another recount.
Sanchez's closest competitor in that election was his more liberal niece, attorney Maxine Velasquez. Initial returns showed Sanchez besting her by nine votes, 1,235 to 1,226.
The two weren't friendly, leading to another tense recount. Sanchez won this time. His final margin of victory was 11 votes.
Fellow senators ribbed him, calling him Landslide Sanchez.
Sanchez has spent almost eight years in the Senate. A banker, he worked his way up to chairman of the Corporations and Transportation Committee.
He was cautious on bills such as one to raise the statewide minimum wage. Sanchez reworked the initial draft to slow the pace of pay increases.
This brought a rare personal attack on the Senate floor. Liberal Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, accused Sanchez of watering down a measure that would help poor people.
Ortiz y Pino later apologized for his harsh words. But his outburst was evidence many Democrats didn't consider Sanchez part of their team.
Sanchez, though, could not be labeled so easily.
His most eloquent speeches as a senator came on behalf of underdogs, the impoverished school kids on or near tribal lands.
Sanchez said they were being shortchanged by state officials who distribute federal money to school districts across the state.
He said children who might not have electricity or running water didn't have much of anything at school, either.
The U.S. Department of Education later came to the same conclusion as Sanchez, finding flaws in the state's funding practices.
Still, Democrats outside the Legislature hammered Sanchez for his stands on many financial and social issues.
He joined with Republicans and seven other conservative Democrats to keep a 1969 anti-abortion law on the books. In another instance, he co-sponsored an unsuccessful bill to delay a tax increase on the state's wealthiest residents.
Liberal groups said Sanchez really wasn't a Democrat. They found a promising candidate in Pam Cordova to challenge him in the primary election.
Political action committees on both sides poured money into advertising, much of it negative. This was the main form of campaigning during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Chevron Corp. in three months donated $700,000 to a Texas-based PAC calling itself New Mexico Strong. Its mission was to help Sanchez and four other conservative Democratic senators in New Mexico survive the primary.
Money couldn't save Sanchez. Cordova trounced him, taking 61 percent of the vote. Three of the other four conservative Democrats also lost their reelection bids.
"This one was more disappointing than the first time," Sanchez said. "It's not so much the losing that's disappointing. It's all the dark money that came in."
Sanchez said he would take back only one of the hundreds of votes he cast in the Senate. He said he should have opposed a constitutional amendment on bail reform.
Sanchez said the proposal, ultimately approved by voters, had put more criminals on the streets. He criticized the late state Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels for lobbying legislators to place the reform plan on the ballot.
Sanchez had no regrets about his other votes, especially on the measure that kept the antiquated anti-abortion law from being erased.
"I believe in the sanctity of life. Anyway, Roe v. Wade is the law of the land," Sanchez said of the 1973 decision that legalized abortion. "What was before us was a wedge issue for politics."
Progressive groups say Sanchez's statement shows he's out of touch — a well-to-do banker wanting to dictate health care decisions for women he doesn't know.
Sanchez, who's about to turn 62, is an avid runner who could pass for 45. He says he will complete his Senate term this year and then devote his attention to his family and business.
He would not comment on whether he would support Cordova in the general election this fall.
"It's too early to say. She doesn't share my values," Sanchez said.
As for Cordova's chances, "I don't think it's a slam dunk that she will win it," Sanchez said.
He believes members of his party cheated him in one election and turned on him in another.
His critics hold another view. They say they're about to add a Democrat to the Senate.
