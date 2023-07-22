Just about everyone who has a thought about nuclear weapons got it off their chests last week.
Actually, got it out of their chests. Nobody talks about the bomb. They expectorate.
The Los Alamos-is-too-big-and-too-deadly crowd took its shot.
The archbishop of Santa Fe had a peace event in Santa Fe, with more to come next month in places like Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The descendants of the Tularosa Downwinders, some of them living (and dying) with cancer, made their case once again about how their government, in essence, bombed them without warning, discarded them and eventually forgot them.
Nukes’ opponents devotion to ridding the world of nuclear weapons is sincere, in some cases experience-based, and I’m guessing, pretty well thought-out. They’ve had 78 years to contemplate and refine the argument.
And we, the media, dutifully reported those thoughts and more as the movie Oppenheimer premiered, in the same month the tortured theoretical physicist flipped the switch on the nuclear age in New Mexico’s aptly named Jornada del Muerto.
The whole thing was a fascinating study in how history is with us, always.
Well, almost always.
Absent from the discussion, I think, were the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines whose next ticket in World War II was a trip to Japan; a final, bloody, seventh-circle-of-hell-on-Earth invasion that many historians believe would’ve made Omaha Beach and Iwo Jima and Tarawa and Dresden and the Tokyo fire bombings — just a few samplings of the analog savagery of the 1940s — look like the senior prom.
Almost all those veterans are gone now. The Greatest Generation is now Generation Exit.
What we’re left with, then, is this: Math, common sense and those who study the facts tell us that without the bomb, many of the people who ended up surviving World War II would’ve been on Higgins boats or C-47s, poised to take the Japanese mainland and end the Pacific campaign. It was to be called Operation Downfall.
The upshot of Downfall: Historians agree many of the men in that campaign, maybe tens or hundreds of thousands, would have never come home.
Surely, those soldiers knew it, too. I can’t imagine the terror, the desultory dread, of being an American (or for that matter, Japanese) soldier in the summer of 1945.
Think about it. You jumped into Normandy, got through Anzio, survived Bastogne, but still aren’t done? You fished bodies out of Pearl Harbor, survived Peleliu and somehow lived through the human lawnmower that was Okinawa, but need to spin the roulette wheel once again?
The only thing more unimaginable than soldiers’ sadness is their courage.
Last month, I read a book called The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II. It’s by a guy named Buzz Bissinger, a hellacious writer who gave us Friday Night Lights back in the 1980s and could turn a grocery-store shopping list into a New York Times bestseller.
Ostensibly, Bissinger writes about what basically was a pickup football game between college stars-turned-U.S. Marines in the lead-up to Okinawa. But the meat and bone and misery of the story are the stunning sacrifices nations require from both their soldiers and civilians — surely, those who die, but also those who live.
I couldn’t stop thinking about the latter last week. In The Mosquito Bowl, Bissinger reports 3,000 people — Americans, Japanese and Okinawans — died for more than 80 straight days during the fight to take that island. That was Okinawa. What would a battle for Osaka or Yokohama looked like? Tokyo?
In the years since nuclear weapons were invented, honed and distributed on a mass scale, I’m not sure the backdrop of the early and mid-1940s has been fully appreciated, at least by those of us who were born in the ’60s, ’70s and beyond. Those who’ve seen Oppenheimer say one of the film’s charms is its ability to put the war — the fear of losing it — in perspective.
When I’ve interviewed World War II veterans, particularly those who came through the Pacific war (I don’t recall interviewing an Okinawa survivor), most had no problem with using the bomb. Their rationale: If throwing roses at the Japanese would have saved lives and sent them home to their parents, wives and children, they’d have discarded their M1 Garands and grabbed a pair of pruning shears.
If it took something more, a dastardly weapon laden with uncertainty and regret, please, use it.
If I’d been in uniform then, I’m sure I’d have felt the same way.
That others disagree is why this country is still great, and not red-cap great. You can look at nuclear weapons and see them as a devastating killer. You can also look at them, at least in 1945, and see them as a lifesaver. I don’t expect the debate to ever end, and for that, I’m grateful. If nothing else, words can’t kill you.
The veterans of ’45, almost all of them now gone, surely knew what could.