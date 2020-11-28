Wanna hear what COVID-19 sounds like?
Listen to Joey Padilla describe turning on the pin setters at The Alley Lanes & Lounge, the city’s one and only bowling outlet. He’s got to be there at least twice a week to flip the switch — making sure the machinery’s sensitive gears stay warm and ready for better days ahead.
When full and vibrant and alive, there are few happier places than a bowling alley. Its echoes volley back and forth with a convivial cheeriness that could make the Grinch give back Christmas.
But when it’s empty, bereft of the shouts that come with a miraculous 7-10 split, or Aunt Edna’s hilarious third gutter ball, a bowling alley is a hollow, indoor mausoleum. Nobody knows that better than Padilla, co-owner of The Alley.
“It’s been very rough,” he says with a sigh. “It’s been very rough.”
This isn’t just another small-business-gets-screwed-in-a-pandemic story because, hey, you’ve read plenty of those already and there’s only so many ways to repeat the obvious. COVID-19 is bowling 300 against small operators like Padilla. But you can’t really talk about COVID-19 without wondering how people like Joey and his wife, Hannah Padilla, are staying sane and staying afloat.
The answer to that question, Joey Padilla notes, is really complicated.
Wanna know what COVID-19 costs?
That’s actually hard to quantify, in part because it’s not just about money, but time and patience and perspective as well. Joey Padilla says his business, just months old when the pandemic struck, got a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan earlier this year. That allowed him to keep paying employees for a time. But eventually, with The Alley remaining closed since March due to state health orders, his staff of 30 drifted away.
“You pay all the employees, but if you’re not allowed to open, well now, all those employees needed to find work,” Padilla says. “So I have nobody left.”
Add that to uncertainty about his bank loan, plus what will be forgiven in the PPP loan program, and there’s an entire collision of numbers that may never add up — at least not with a happy ending. Factor in the Padillas’ own money they invested into the The Alley — Joey’s estimate: nearly $1 million — and a ton is riding on how quickly the pandemic ends.
The good news? The family’s other business, Santa Fe Tails, a dog boarding and training operation, has been able to remain open for most of the crisis.
“Now we’re just … we’re waiting,” he says. “It’s frustrating. I understand. I want everybody to be safe. I think the frustration for us at the bowling alley is, it’s 20,000 square feet. We can easily do every other lane. We could easily spread people out, versus a gym where people are sweating. Bowling is a noncontact sport. It’s frustration, but we just gotta roll with the punches.”
Assessing the future is even more bittersweet when Padilla thinks about how great things were going before the crisis. Located on the back side of DeVargas Center, The Alley had gotten attention in its first several months — it had been years since the city had its own bowling lanes. He had even found a mechanic for those all-important pin-setting machines, no easy feat. Everything looked promising.
But fast-forward through three full seasons of emptiness — spring, summer and fall — and there’s the gutting knowledge that if things don’t get better soon, the Padillas may have to make an agonizing decision.
“Every day I worry about that,” he says. “Hannah and I, both of us, because we’re both the owners, it’s a constant worry for us. We worked so hard to get the bowling alley up and running. And we dealt with a ton of hurdles just to open the facility. To then think that [the business was] open for … seven months? We had for seven months. To think that all that hard work is going to be lost, and the financial loss is huge. It’s huge. Every other 10 minutes I think about it.”
Wanna know how you make it through COVID-19 without going nuts?
Well, it helps that the Padillas have Santa Fe Tails to manage. But really, Joey Padilla says the way he’s been able to survive is by concentrating on the basics. He and his wife have two great kids, and everyone has their health. He’s mindful not everyone can say that; a lot of people have lost much more than business in 2020.
“This time has taught us to understand the little things,” he says. “And it made Hannah and I slow down. We’re just hard-core entrepreneurs. It made us slow down.”
Through it all, Padilla says he hears the words of his grandmother. “This, too, shall pass,” she used to say.
He wants to believe she’s right.
Wanna know what hope sounds like?
Believe it or not, Padilla is plotting The Alley’s comeback. Though he lost his employees, he knows some would return if the business ever reopens. It’d be like starting from scratch — you don’t just get an OK to open and throw open the doors — but he’s been there before. All he needs is a little time, a little luck and a vaccine that makes the nightmare end.
“It’s gonna take a little bit of time,” he says. “It’s not going to be instantaneous. It is going to take time to get things back to where we need them to be. We’ll get there, but it’s gonna take time.”
