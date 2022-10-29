And now, the debate on abortion rolls — from the piñon-dotted hills near the Roundhouse, across New Mexico’s endless, craggy llano and landing almost imperceptibly onto the hardpan of the state’s eastern plains.

The issue many in Santa Fe believe is settled law (remember that term?) is now creating a storm in cities and towns that on maps and in mentality are closer to Texas than New Mexico.

Without much notice to those of us who live in the thin, north-south urban ribbon, the place we sometimes like to think is the state’s starting point, the national abortion debate has taken a hard left — or is it a hard right? — into Clovis.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

