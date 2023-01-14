Santa Fe governing bodies addressed two important housing proposals last week. One contemplated 25 new houses, the other 710.

Guess which one was more controversial.

If you guessed the one in the city with 25 houses, you’ve been paying attention to the proposal along Old Pecos Trail. If you followed logic, you might have guessed 710 homes proposed in the county off N.M. 14 near Rancho Viejo.

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community