Santa Fe governing bodies addressed two important housing proposals last week. One contemplated 25 new houses, the other 710.
Guess which one was more controversial.
If you guessed the one in the city with 25 houses, you’ve been paying attention to the proposal along Old Pecos Trail. If you followed logic, you might have guessed 710 homes proposed in the county off N.M. 14 near Rancho Viejo.
Why did the smaller development elicit hundreds of opponents and occupy endless hours of late-night public meetings, while the bigger one got perfunctory approval with six opponents predictably wondering about water and traffic?
The short answer is the 710 new houses aren’t in the backyards of those near the 25. They resent the NIMBY label, so let’s retire that and call them housing deniers.
Wednesday’s City Council meeting was another exhausting exercise in representative democracy. It adjourned early Thursday morning without a decision. Mayor Alan Webber’s unflagging fairness to all points of views, no matter how redundant, and generous respect for questions from councilors, means yet another meeting on the issue.
The next one, presumably the last, is a special exclusive meeting on Saturday, Jan. 21. Councilors get another round of questions addressed to staff, the applicants and a few citizens who have already provided testimony. Then a motion will be made, discussion and debate will follow, and a vote will take place — almost certainly for approval.
It won’t be because the system is broken, councilors are corrupt, greedy developers rule the city or even because Santa Fe has a housing crisis. It will be approved because the 1999 general plan, with its accompanying future land-use map, says it must.
It’s true the general plan says Old Pecos Trail should have an overlay designation creating design standards to protect the semi-rural quality of undeveloped parcels. It also says the city should make that happen. But it never has.
It’s not for want of trying. In 2015, then-City Councilor Peter Ives, a neighbor to the property but not a housing denier, passed a resolution instructing the Land Use Department to get going on an effort. But as luck would have it, another controversial project popped up for 399 apartments on Agua Fría Street by Frenchy’s Field.
That one generated so many housing deniers that public hearings were moved to the convention center so an endless stream of speakers could get in their 2 cents’ worth in two minutes apiece. So controversial was the debate that the city pivoted from a focus on Old Pecos Trail and created the West River Corridor Overlay District.
Long-range planning director Reed Liming and his lieutenant, Richard MacPherson, sunk their teeth into that process and kept neighborhood stakeholders engaged and appraised of progress. Liming, who also was staff liaison to the city’s last long-range planning committee, which I chaired, was determined to get the plan approved before he and MacPherson retired in October 2017. He did.
Webber was elected a few months later in March 2018. He did not replace Liming or MacPherson. He abandoned the citizen-led long-range planning committee, fired Land Use Director Lisa Martinez and watched the Land Use Department lose staff and morale. Overworked and leaderless, it became a department overwhelmed by the proliferation of multifamily apartment applications and inspections.
One councilor has become preoccupied with who is at fault for the lack of design guidelines on Old Pecos Trail — disinterested neighbors or foot-dragging staff?
It is neither. It is an administration and City Council failing to provide resources to an understaffed Land Use Department. You reap what you sow. No sowing? No reaping.