One of the weaknesses of the New Mexico Legislature is all those giant egos competing for attention.
Everyone wants to pass a bill, no matter how convoluted, insignificant or unnecessary it is.
This gummed up the four-day special session, which was supposed to be focused on solving New Mexico’s most pressing problems.
Instead of being efficient, the special session turned chaotic and embarrassing for legislators.
Sen. John Sapien, D-Corrales, deserves much of the blame. But dozens of other legislators abetted Sapien in diverting time and attention from urgent matters to something that could have been considered next year during the Legislature’s regular 60-day session.
For Sapien, that logical approach had no upside. He didn’t run for reelection, meaning he won’t be in office next year. With no tomorrows, he wanted to make a splash in the special session.
He decided the time was right to change the rules on who can vote in New Mexico primary elections. His amendment allows voters unaffiliated with a major party to switch to the Republican or Democratic parties on primary election day.
Sapien proposed his amendment for Senate Bill 4, which started with a clear purpose. It provided for emergency procedures for the November election, just in case the novel coronavirus pandemic is still making it dicey to congregate in crowded areas, such as polling places.
Sapien’s amendment had nothing to do with temporary changes for the next election. He proposed something permanent and sweeping.
New Mexico won’t hold its next primary election until June 2022. There was no urgency in changing the rules to vote in a primary, except for Sapien.
A few senators seemed wary of Sapien’s amendment, but they were drowned out. Senators approved the amendment on a 37-5 vote. Then they passed the revamped bill in its totality by a wider margin, 40-2.
After the Senate acted, the bill moved to the House of Representatives for consideration.
House members of both parties were troubled by the bill. Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan, said he didn’t know how he would explain the cluttered proposal to his constituents.
Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, tried to assuage Alcon and others who believed the bill rambled across too many different issues.
Maestas said the system Sapien proposed for primaries might not even apply when the next primary rolls around, so legislators shouldn’t let that provision sink the entire bill. In legislative code, Maestas meant Sapien’s proposal might be junked in a year and replaced by different rules for primary elections.
This caused many House members to question why they were taking up the issue at all under the time pressure of a special session.
There were other problems, too.
Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, said the original part of the bill missed the mark in an important way. It didn’t require county clerks to notify voters that they can request an absentee ballot for the general election this fall.
The purpose of the original bill was supposed to help people vote in a pandemic, but that part had been overshadowed by Sapien’s amendment.
Maestas couldn’t stop the skepticism about why such a big change was tacked onto the bill, Washington style.
House members defeated the proposal, 38-32.
To salvage the bill, Democrats who control the House quickly called for it to be reconsidered. They would need to twist some arms to pass the bill as it was written.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, was about to head to a private room with members of his caucus. He and I carried on a telling conversation through text messages.
Why didn’t the House streamline the bill? Aren’t special sessions supposed to be about urgent matters?
“The bill was only about emergency pandemic procedures for the next election in November until Sapien added his amendment,” Egolf said. “I don’t think we should be debating primary election rules, but we had to because it was included in the bill by the Senate.”
Sapien amended the original bill. Why can’t the House amend his version?
“The Senate is leaving.”
You mean senators are going home? There’s no chance to rework the bill and send it back to them for another vote?
“They are on the budget now. They are leaving after the budget. No other business.”
They can’t stay?
“They CAN. They don’t WANT to.”
Unbelievable.
“No kidding.”
House members then reversed their decision. They approved the election bill, 44-26, including the rule changes for the next primary election in two years. Twelve House members switched their votes.
They supported a bill they disliked out of fear. Better to provide some emergency procedures to make it easier for people to vote in the November election than end up with no bill at all.
This messy legislation goes next to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her consideration.
Another special session is in the history books. Some legislators will tell a fairy tale about how much they accomplished.
Like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight, this Legislature can’t hit an easy target.
