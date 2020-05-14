Everyone in authority tells Shannon Otto the rules are the rules are the rules.
Otto, a 39-year-old artist, is unemployed during the novel coronavirus pandemic. She has asthma and lives alone. Her rent for a studio apartment on Agua Fría Street is $645 a month.
The four-unit building is for sale, and prospective buyers are receiving in-person tours of the property. This includes Otto's apartment.
"I feel really helpless that strangers are coming into my house," Otto said. "If someone was to cough in my bathroom, it would contaminate everything. It's that small."
Becky West, an associate broker for the property management company, Valdez & Associates Inc., said Otto is obligated by her lease to cooperate in the showings.
West told me safety precautions are taken when a prospective buyer visits Otto's apartment.
Everyone wears a mask and gloves, West said. Nothing is touched, and tours of the unit last no more than 15 minutes.
I asked West about marketing the property through the internet, a common approach before and during the pandemic.
In fact, the building on Agua Fría is listed on a website. The asking price is $500,000.
The ad describes the property as a "charming adobe compound" that would be an excellent investment.
It even carries photos of an empty unit and others that are occupied.
Small appliances, a teapot and pottery are depicted in the neat kitchen of Otto's apartment. Her bicycle is parked in a doorway to the bathroom. There's not much storage space.
The photos appear to be recent. In a text message to Otto on May 7, West said a photographer would be on the property and perhaps inside her unit.
Even with a visual display of the apartment available on the web, West said in-person tours are necessary.
"We can't do virtual showings of units that are occupied," she told me.
Otto had a fast response: "Don't do the tours in a pandemic."
West and Otto are at odds over when the management company began bringing in prospective buyers for showings.
In a chain of messages between the two, West provided notice of a tour as early as March 14. This was three days after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency because of the spreading disease.
Other tours followed. Otto this week raised objections based on health concerns.
"It feels like with social distancing going on that having the potential germs of strangers in my space seems dangerous," she said. "This is the first time I've stood up for myself."
Otto called the mayor's office, police and the sheriff. All said they had no authority to intervene. If the lease provides for showings, not even a pandemic can cancel them.
I asked the governor's press secretary, Nora Meyers Sackett, if the state had issued any guidance on real estate tours during the pandemic.
"The public health order does not specifically address nor preclude rental showings," she said.
With a tour of the apartment recently scheduled, Otto's mother died. Otto left town to attend to family matters.
She also spent time with her 13-year-old son, who lives five hours from Santa Fe. Otto said the boy has asthma and chronic bronchitis.
Her absence from the apartment didn't lessen the tension with West. It escalated.
While flagging concerns about tours of her apartment, Otto mentioned in a text message to West that she and her son are compromised by respiratory illnesses.
"I'm not sure what your son has to do with with it, unless he's living there without permission," West wrote in response. "We will be there [for a showing] as planned and will be careful."
Otto replied that her son is not living with her, but he is one of the few people she sees in a time when governments are urging people to stay at home.
After I interviewed West, she wrote again to Otto.
"We just received a call from a reporter. Apparently you are calling all over town regarding the necessary showings of your unit. Just want to let you know, if you are feeling uncomfortable, you have a thirty day clause in your lease which allows you to move."
The sharp tone of West's message won't drive away her tenant.
Otto said she will not move during a pandemic in a city without many apartments she could afford.
Politicians keep saying the coronavirus has everyone in the same boat.
Not so. In clashes between money and health concerns, someone just might get thrown overboard.
