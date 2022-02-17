When you’ve faced the kind of challenges Ryan Cordova has, you learn to make impossible situations work to your benefit.
The athletic director and men’s basketball coach at tiny Northern New Mexico College for the past 12 years, he has learned to stretch a dollar and maximize sticky situations better than basically anyone in the business. If you don’t believe it, take a deep dive into his department’s books and see just how tight the budget is for an NAIA school trying to make it work in a college game where everyone is fighting for survival.
Next week is a prime example of the magic man doing his thing.
The Eagles — both the men’s and the women’s teams — will take part in the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference postseason tournament in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The men will either be seeded No. 2 or No. 3 while the women, coached by former Lobo and NBA guard J.R. Giddens, are the No. 5 seed.
Getting there won’t be easy. A cursory glance at Mapquest.com tells us it’s a quaint 17-hour, 43-minute trek between the NNMC campus and that of tournament host Iowa Wesleyan — and that’s assuming you’re in a car, not a 44-passenger bus with 44 bladders, 44 dietary needs and 44 sleeping patterns.
The 1,058 miles between stops is particularly hard on Cordova. While most coaches might find a comfortable seat up front to study scouting reports or go over game plans, he’s the guy actually driving the bus.
He got his license a while back as a means to save money by not hiring a driver.
“I mean, I’m borrowing buses from New Mexico Highlands just to make my trips, and I’m driving 22 hours to try to make our trips work,” he said. “I guarantee [UNM] coach [Richard] Pitino hasn’t driven a bus in years. It’s a very different animal that we play.”
Northern’s game in The Pit against Pitino’s Lobos last week netted a $5,000 payday for the Eagles. Considering a typical home game brings in well over six figures for UNM, conventional thinking says NNMC was taken advantage of.
“It’s not 100 grand, but $5,000 helps us pay for gas to Iowa,” Cordova said. “Maybe even rent a bus, because our bus is never going to make it there.”
Flying might make things infinitely easier, but easy has never been the definition of success in the NAIA. Whereas most NCAA programs never think twice about chartering a flight and staying in good hotels, Northern isn’t much better off than a typical high school team during the state tournament.
Of course, Cordova isn’t complaining. He never does, which is one of countless reasons why it’s so easy to root for him and his teams.
“We don’t fly, we’ll drive to Iowa or wherever they have us playing,” he said. “We’ll eat at McDonalds. We’re very simple people.”
And just so you know, never question Cordova’s mad driving skills.
“I think I’m one of the best bus driver-slash-coaches in the country,” he said. “I’m telling you, if we had a bus driving contest, I could back it up anywhere. I can make tight turns, I can do all that stuff. So if I lose the game, at least I know I can win the bus contest.”
It all boils down to this for both NNMC programs next week: Win twice in the CAC Tournament and they’re going to the dance. The top two teams from the eight-team event automatically qualify for the NAIA Championship. The 64-team field opens March 11-12 at various campus sites around the country and ends with the final rounds in Kansas City, Mo., from March 17-22.
Of course, therein lies the next challenge.
The NAIA will help with expenses — but only after the schools pay for the trips themselves.
“You get reimbursed, so it still means you have to be creative getting there,” Cordova said. “But, hey, at least we know we have a bus driver already lined up.”
