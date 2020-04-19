Every few years, a candidate for public office would make a splash by promising to walk across his state.
The idea was to shake thousands of hands and feast on the publicity this gimmick would generate in town after town.
Walking across most states under the strictures of a campaign is almost impossible. It's always hokey.
But it worked for Dick Lamm, who became a three-term governor of Colorado from 1975 through 1986. His promise to meet voters while walking across the state was the centerpiece of his first campaign.
Lawton Chiles claimed to have walked 1,003 miles of roads in Florida during his successful campaign for the U.S. Senate in 1970.
American Indian activist Russell Means announced he would walk across New Mexico as an independent candidate for governor in 2002. Means didn't make the ballot. Most of the attention he received resulted from his pledge to meet the masses in a walking tour.
This spring's campaign cannot allow anything so personal. The novel coronavirus is eliminating contact between candidates and voters.
"The one thing you can't do now is any knocking on doors," said Scott Fuqua, a Democrat running for district attorney of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties. "I know if someone came knocking on my door now, I wouldn't appreciate that."
Fuqua and his primary opponent, Mary Carmack-Altwies, appeared in an hourlong virtual forum this month. Their race to run the prosecutor's office is one of the more important elections in Northern New Mexico. Republicans didn't field a candidate, so the winner of the Democratic primary gets the job.
But the down-ballot race for district attorney is sure to be overshadowed. A seven-way Democratic primary in the 3rd Congressional District will receive most of the attention.
Well-to-do congressional candidates can buy time on television, negating many of the limitations on campaigning caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But even with most candidates limited to campaigning by mail, phone banking and cyberspace, this primary has plenty of intrigue.
State Rep. Gregg Schmedes, R-Tijeras, held his seat by a razor-thin margin two years ago. Now he's giving it up in hopes of moving to the state Senate.
His decision set up a primary between Schmedes and Sen. Jim White, R-Albuquerque, in District 19. One will be out, and the other could be, too, depending on what happens in the general election this fall.
It also means Democrats have a good shot at taking the seat Schmedes is vacating in District 22 of the House of Representatives.
The Democratic candidate, Jessica Velasquez of Sandia Park, came within 1 percentage point of defeating Schmedes in 2018.
Liberal Democrats are trying to oust more conservative incumbents in a half-dozen other primaries for state Senate seats.
This strategy seems likely to backfire in one high-profile race. Two challengers are trying to unseat Sen. Mary Kay Papen, the 88-year-old president pro tem of the Senate.
If Papen, D-Las Cruces, holds her base in District 38 and the upstarts split the rest of the vote, she probably will remain in one of the Legislature's more powerful positions. Papen would be a heavy favorite to defeat a Republican competitor in the fall.
This primary could have tested Papen's personal loyalties, but she's putting party above family.
Papen's daughter, Susan Vescovo, is running in a Republican primary against Joey Tiano in sprawling District 39.
Through her reelection committee, Papen has donated money to the liberal incumbent, Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos.
Democrats dominate both houses of the state Legislature. With deep budget cuts now essential because of the crashing economy, the conservative Democrats might be in better shape for reelection than they were even three months ago.
One of them, Sen. Clemente Sanchez, D-Grants, told me he could envision his seat in District 30 flipping to the Republicans if Sanchez loses his primary to Pam Cordova of Belen.
Along with the coronavirus pandemic, this election will be remembered for its infighting and oddities.
Much of the typical buildup of a campaign is gone. There will be no rallies, no parades, no chicken dinners.
Organization will be at a premium. Candidates whose supporters apply for absentee ballots and then vote can dominate this election.
The coronavirus could be the spoiler. It has bludgeoned the economy and shattered normalcy.
Everyone on the ballot knows the disease could steal more votes than a Chicago ward boss by depressing turnout on Election Day.
