Burn a little sage and rub those beads all you want, but rest assured, there’s no hiding from the immediate impact of the college basketball meat grinder that is the transfer portal.
As of Wednesday afternoon,
540 NCAA Division I men’s basketball players had entered the one-stop-shop that has come to define the way the business of college hoops is done these days. Of those, four have direct ties to the University of New Mexico and another four full-scholarship names on the NMSU roster are on their way out.
More are on the way, for sure.
The news that Lobos guard K.J. Jenkins, the two-time captain and valued sharpshooter out of UNM’s backcourt, had announced Wednesday his intention to leave may have come as a surprise. It’s really not.
The writing for Jenkins’ departure was on the wall. The Lobos are slated to return guards Donovan Dent, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House — assuming they, too, don’t pull the ejection handle — as well as get incoming four-star recruit Tru Washington, one of two freshmen who give UNM a top-40 recruiting class that could get even better via the portal.
Senior shooting guard Emmanuel Kuac’s exit should have been even more obvious to Lobos fans. One of two remaining players from former coach Paul Weir’s tenure, he barely saw the court over the past two seasons as he dealt with a pair of devastating leg injuries. With the return of redshirting freshmen Braden Appelhans (6-7) and Quinton Webb (6-6), as well as starting guard Javonte Johnson (now the only Weir holdout), Kuac was a logical choice to leave.
There will likely be more.
Riding the bench or seeing reduced minutes tends to send a strong message that the team is moving in a different direction. Players are less willing to stick it out and keep grinding than try someplace new.
By season’s end, Lobos coach Richard Pitino said his staff would address the team’s loss of all-conference road grater Morris Udeze by hitting the portal. The only way to do that was jettisoning a few returning players to free up scholarship space. Enter: Jenkins and Kuac.
You can go ahead and bet your car that at least one of those two vacancies will go to a 6-10-ish upperclassman out of the portal. That man will be hailed as the potential missing piece, the one who can stroll into Udeze’s spot and take it a step further.
The other open spot probably goes to a taller guard (think 6-5 with a long wingspan) who can do what the 6-2 Jenkins did on offense (make 3s) and do what he couldn’t at the other end (play airtight defense).
The top of the wish list is a player like Graham Ike, Wyoming’s all-Mountain West big man who sat out last season with a foot injury. When healthy, he has proven to be one of the top low-post scorers and rim protectors in the country.
Looking down the road, the picture is a lot fuzzier at NMSU. The program needs to first hire a PR-friendly coach who can quickly assemble a staff before the portal closes May 11, then get to work on the massive undertaking that is resurrecting the Aggies as they move into Conference USA.
If the Lobos are missing just a couple of pieces, NMSU looks like a pilfered store shelf from The Walking Dead.
Therein lies the beauty of the portal. No matter how bad your situation, a shopping spree in the transfer Quickie-Mart can fix most of your woes — or, at the very least, put a bandage on them.
Every hour the number of players looking for a fresh start grows and part of that feeding process will impact your favorite team sooner rather than later.