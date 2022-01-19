The best thing about March Madness is, you know, actually having March Madness.
Thanks for nothing, 2021.
No NCAA Tournament was a major bummer, and holding a high school state tournament in May after an abbreviated season with no fans at most games just felt weird. Assuming the pandemic doesn’t leave skid marks all over the state’s marquee hoops event this year, consider this a cheat sheet for what to look for from the Class 5A boys tournament that (on paper anyway) looks like a doozy.
Not since the 1999 season when Hobbs and La Cueva met in the finals have we had the prospect of two undefeated teams making it through the bracket and facing off in the title game. In case you haven’t checked, there are two unbeatens still standing (Las Cruces and Volcano Vista) as most of the state gets into its district schedules this week.
One of them will lose before the end of the regular season, and Santa Fe High will make a strong case for a top-four seed. Capital will shake off a surprising loss to Rio Grande in Tuesday’s district opener and reach the playoffs after missing them last year.
With a month to spare, this is what to expect:
Las Cruces will run the table and finish the regular season (and district tournament) 27-0 and be the top seed. With all due respect to everyone else in District 3-5A, there’s no one there to challenge the Bulldawgs until someone else comes along at state.
Volcano Vista, on the other hand, has to deal with the mosh pit that is 1-5A, a district that includes Atrisco Heritage, Rio Rancho and the defending state champs, Cleveland. Volcano can’t possibly survive it unscathed, but the Hawks have the goods to land the No. 2 spot, leaving No. 3 to Hobbs.
The Eagles will finish 25-2, while Santa Fe High will win every game left on its schedule, head into the district tournament at 23-2 riding a 12-game winning streak and nail down the No. 4 spot. Anything higher at this point would be a tough sell.
La Cueva will win 2-5A and, at 19-5 by the regular season’s end, be No. 5. Atrisco will be next with Carlsbad, Rio Rancho and Farmington interchangeable for the next three spots. Capital appears destined for a 15-win regular season that would leave it perilously close to seeing the Demons in the opening round.
If it’s a dark horse you’re looking for, enter Sandia. Final four? Las Cruces, Volcano, Hobbs and the Demons, with Santa Fe High taking on Goliath in the semis. All anyone can hope for is a Pit full of fans instead of an empty arena with games only accessible online.
Barring an unforeseen loss to anyone other than Albuquerque High the rest of the way, Santa Fe High’s girls should make the state tournament if the win total approaches 15. That said, the Demonettes might well end up as the 16-seed and play what will probably be an undefeated Volcano Vista in the opening round.
In 3A, could this actually be happening? Could St. Michael’s really miss the state tournament for both the girls and boys? If the season ended right now, you bet.
Someone has to say it: The Horsemen don’t deserve a bid until they demonstrate they’re more than just the name on the front of the jersey. Wednesday’s stunning loss to Santa Fe Prep proves just how far this program has fallen. By the time the playoffs roll around, they’ll be in single digits in the win column, making it more than difficult to justify giving them a tournament bid.
At this point, state is more of a dream than a reality. Let that sink in.
As for the Lady Horsemen, at 6-11 heading into Friday’s district opener with a brutal road that includes four games against Robertson and Santa Fe Indian — not great odds.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.