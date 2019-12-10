That collective groan heard from Demons Nation last week was the realization that Class 6A football is coming — and not in a fashion any fan is going to like.
When the New Mexico Activities Association unveiled on Dec. 4 the classification and alignment plan for members schools starting next fall, there was hope going into the board of directors meeting that a reasonable compromise was on the horizon.
The hope was that Santa Fe High would be in a district with like-minded schools. You know, the ones that are stuck in that unfortunate cycle of trying to compete, and just when they are on the cusp of it ... Bam! A new district with more formidable foes, and all of that momentum gets lost in a sea of mercy-rule losses.
And so we have Santa Fe High, which just ended a 35-game losing streak last September and came within earshot of making the 5A playoffs last month, forced to play the behemoths of Clovis, as well as Albuquerque’s La Cueva, Sandia and Eldorado in District 2/3-6A.
Don’t worry. The Demons won’t be alone — Albuquerque High will be right there with them.
Meanwhile, District 1-6A has Albuquerque schools Atrisco Heritage and West Mesa battling the beasts of Volcano Vista plus Rio Rancho and Rio Rancho Cleveland. If you’re scoring, the Jaguars and Mustangs will play the reigning state champions (the Storm), runners-up (the Rams) and the top seed in this year’s 6A playoffs (the Hawks) in district play.
Looking at that monster of a district lineup, there is almost no way those two teams, which combined for a total of 5 wins over the past two seasons, walk onto a field and believe they have a remote shot at beating the aforementioned trip. Maybe if they combined their squads ...
Or maybe, the NMAA could have thought of a novel concept. What about a fourth district that featured the Demons, Bulldogs, Mustangs and Jaguars? Shoot, add Manzano or Cibola if you wanted. It’s not like those programs have a significantly better chance at success in their respective districts.
Heck, Rio Grande might be the smartest athletic program in the state — it kept its football team independent for the next cycle.
Sure, the rest of the 6A coaches will roll their eyes and think, “Well, that’s one less at-large spot to fight over for the rest of us.” But if you’re having to win a beauty pageant by relying on the kindness of a “transparent” seeding and selection system, you’re already playing from behind.
When you consider the histories of those programs, especially over the past 50 years, Santa Fe High, Albuquerque High, West Mesa and Atrisco Heritage Academy fail to stand out. In fact, that foursome has a combined total of one state championship (the Demons in 1979) and two championship appearances (the Mustangs in 1971) over the past 50 years.
If anything, these programs are noted for those occasional glimpses of hope that pierce through the dark clouds of disappointment. Part of their struggle is that when one of them starts to gain ground, the musical chairs of alignment and classification shuffle them out of the picture.
Perhaps this is the best way to help them gain their footing. Give them a couple more years to grow and develop among each other before throwing them into the deep end of the pool. The way the system is rigged, those programs will sink back to the bottom and have to start all over again.
And again.
And again.
Barring that, maybe it’s time for those schools to take Rio Grande’s lead and sit out the next couple of years. Hey, maybe they could start their own league — the Independence league, perhaps?
It might be the only way to survive, because the current system will doom them to toil.
