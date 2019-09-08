With the beginning of the school year behind us, it’s a good time to remind ourselves of the big picture. The ultimate goal of K-12 education is to give students the skills they need to become contributing members of society.
For years, academic success meant graduating from high school and enrolling in a four-year university or college. It’s time to rethink that definition of success in New Mexico.
Disparaging New Mexico’s public education system has become the norm in our state. Although much of the criticism is justified, what if I told you that New Mexico is excelling in one area of education?
The numbers don’t lie: New Mexico’s Career and Technical Education programs are doing an outstanding job in keeping students engaged and graduating them from high school. Students who choose to enroll in CTE courses are more likely to make it to graduation.
According to a 2016 study by Fordham University, students who focus on a Career and Technical Education Career pathway increase their chances of graduating by 21 percentage points. The average high school graduation rate for CTE-focused students is 93 percent. Compare that with New Mexico’s 2018 high school graduation rate of 73.9 percent, which was an all-time high. Given our state’s previous low overall graduation rates, the excellent outcomes of CTE students should grab everyone’s attention.
Career and Technical Education programs are crucial for keeping at-risk and economically disadvantaged students engaged with school. In 2017, over 62,000 students participated in CTE programs across the state. Of this number, 71 percent were Hispanic or Native American students, and 75 percent were economically disadvantaged.
A recent presentation given to the Legislative Education Study Committee reported that at-risk students are eight to ten times less likely to drop out during their junior and senior years of high school if they enroll in a CTE program. These students are also gaining the critical skills they need to secure a job after they graduate.
Given the overwhelming evidence that Career and Technical Education programs help our students and our state, I sponsored a bill during the last legislative session to expand their reach and encourage more students to enroll in them. This bill allows students to substitute a CTE course or work-based training program in place of one of the English, science, or math units required for graduation. Students can, for example, take a financial literacy class in exchange for a math unit. Students are limited to substituting just one unit in each of the three subject areas.
The bill was well received by my colleagues. It was unanimously approved by both chambers and signed into law in April.
New Mexico’s current graduation standards were developed to encourage a college prep program of study. However, unemployment among college graduates is at historic levels, and so is student debt at $1.5 trillion. Not every student needs or wants to get a degree. We should support those who elect to pursue a Career and Technical Education program just as much as those who follow a college prep schedule.
The purpose of any education system is to prepare students for the future. Career and technical programs give all kids a chance to pursue meaningful work. Encouraging more kids to enroll in these programs will keep them in school and give them the skills they need to build New Mexico’s economy for years to come.
Tim Lewis is a Republican state representative and lives in Rio Rancho.