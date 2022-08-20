There are certain New Mexico stories so common and constant they end up feeling like Muzak in a mall elevator.
Lobos lose a big one. Hot air balloons go up — and come down. Oil and gas funds the economy; environmentalists driving SUVs shriek about the future.
And then there’s alcohol.
We hear the old, familiar melody but don’t really listen — or at least listen with any sense of intent or urgency.
And then we move on.
That’s where I was a couple of months ago when the editor of a local journalism nonprofit, Trip Jennings, came to talk to me about a project his organization was cooking.
The subject was alcohol and its deep-seated, devastating, daily effects on people in New Mexico. To be honest, I had no real assurance New Mexico In Depth’s series would capture me or any other reader who thought they’d already read everything there is to read.
For at least three decades, I’ve seen good news organizations tackle the state’s battle with the bottle. Most did it really well.
Could New Mexico In Depth really go much deeper?
Turns out, it could.
In an eight-piece series this newspaper ran over a three-week period, freelance journalist Ted Alcorn described the almost viral role alcohol plays in the daily rhythms of New Mexico. Name the nightmare: problems with violence; our struggles within our families; suicide; drug abuse. Sooner or later, their roots or branches can be traced to the liquor aisle.
Eight days of meaty (read: long) stories is a lot to ingest these days, but the hits just kept on coming throughout the series. Alcorn carefully traced the arc of New Mexico’s alcohol issues through time, legislation, hope, heartache. The stories were rife with shocking — and yet, if this makes any sense, unsurprising — facts like this one: Alcohol is involved in more deaths in New Mexico than fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines combined.
Or this one: One in 5 deaths among working-age New Mexicans can be attributed to alcohol.
Or this one: It’s estimated the costs of alcohol could now be as high as $6 billion a year. That’s incredible. Six billion was the entirety of the state budget only a few years ago.
Alcorn and Jennings told me the series had its roots in October 2021, first with a few idea emails. They were able to talk key donors into funding the project, including the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, McCune Charitable Foundation, Con Alma Health Foundation and a fellowship from the Association of Health Care Journalists sponsored by The Commonwealth Fund.
Alcorn said he wrote through the spring, doing at least 150 interviews before follow-ups. The source list ranged from legislative leaders to cops who patrol our roads to those who’d battled with the bottle and won or lost. Or both.
Throughout the series was the sense something more, something better — something — could be done. But the reporting led to this conclusion: It will take state leaders and everyday New Mexicans literally paying the daily tab to gather the will to do so, rather than look at the wreckage left by alcohol as a daily reality unlikely to change.
Fortunately, New Mexico In Depth provided ideas for potential improvements, if not solutions. Tapping the thoughts of experts on the subject, they include a suggestion to renew the state’s once-gritty fight against DWI; raising taxes on alcohol; addressing the number of businesses that sell alcohol.
I’ll admit, the latter two proposals seem almost impossible, given the Legislature’s recent decision to make obtaining booze easier (home deliveries?) than harder. That, and the misperception changes to alcohol policy mean advocates are pushing for some kind of return to Prohibition. They’re not.
The interesting part is what happens next. In a world with redefined priorities after COVID-19, an increasingly bitter political divide, and even a resentment or fear of science and numbers, there’s no telling what alcohol’s future will be among state policymakers. And here’s where the cynical part of me takes over: At a Roundhouse where the alcohol lobby has an inordinate sway, in a state that seems to feel the devastation sown by drink is our fate, I wonder if we’ll ever get out from under the burden.
Maybe. Maybe not.
But I credit Alcorn, Jennings and New Mexico In Depth for hearing the sad music, not the Muzak. They told a story that needs to echo, particularly in the echo chamber of the state Capitol.