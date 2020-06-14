Sometimes fighting City Hall is hopeless. And other times it's unavoidable.
Members of Santa Fe's Midtown Neighborhood Association and residents of the Tierra Escondida area say they can't walk away from their battle against the local government. Not after almost a year of being ignored, side-stepped and disrespected.
Many oppose the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority's proposal to build a two-story, 45-unit multifamily development at 1115 Calle La Resolana.
Area resident Ute Jannsen-Kerr is one of them. She said Ed Romero, executive director of the housing authority, set a tone of combativeness at the first neighborhood meeting last July.
"Ed Romero was giving out threats to the neighbors: 'If not this project, then something worse will go in there,' " she quoted him as saying.
Others have given similar accounts of Romero telling neighbors to support the project or brace for something they might consider worse. Some said he mentioned the possibility of another homeless shelter occupying the property instead of a public housing development.
I asked Romero for his response to the complaints.
"I did not threaten the neighborhood," he said in an email. "The property is commercially zoned, and there are any number of uses allowed without neighborhood input or City Council action (including a much-needed shelter) that would not be compatible with the existing residential neighborhood."
Neighbors say the project has been ramrodded by city employees and the Planning Commission. They are no more happy with those groups than they are with Romero.
"There was no help to be found in the city of Santa Fe government, no advocate," said Francesca Kartas. "We set up a meeting with [senior land use] planner Dan Esquibel, and for four hours heard about his résumé and empty promises to get answers to our questions. What stands out most in my mind is Mr. Esquibel saying he wouldn't allow a meeting with Ed Romero unless we were nice."
I called Esquibel. He didn't get back to me.
Instead, Esquibel's supervisor rang me, saying communication is improved if a department head responds. Since he hadn't been involved in the discussion in question, that wasn't the case.
Neighbors said city government's handling of the proposal didn't inspire confidence.
Notices for a neighborhood meeting were not sent to all residents and businesses within 300 feet of the proposed development. The neighborhood association was not notified, either.
A city posting on its website listed the meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 27. That is a day and date combination that did not exist in 2020.
Jannsen-Kerr said the Land Use Department issued a "corrected" date. But it conflicted with another meeting neighborhood residents had an interest in, the Arroyo de Los Chamisos Crossing.
Jannsen-Kerr told Mayor Alan Webber the scheduling mix-up looked like a deliberate attempt by the Land Use Department to decrease attendance at the meeting on Romero's public housing proposal.
Webber, though, told Jannsen-Kerr in an email that he considered the double booking to be an honest error.
"There wasn't any malicious intent — just the right hand and the left hand not working together," the mayor wrote.
The only reason a second neighborhood meeting was scheduled at all was because of the vigilance of a neighborhood advocate.
Rick Martinez pinpointed an ordinance from 1998 limiting the entrance to the property on Calle La Resolana to emergency vehicles. The city had found that stretch too dangerous for other traffic.
"This important fact was overlooked by Mr. Romero and the city planners," Kartas said.
Romero's response was to approach a resident about buying a section of her land to supposedly make the traffic route safe. The Planning Commission approved the project, meaning it goes next to the City Council.
Neighbors called it a decision that defied law and reason.
What else don't they like about the proposal? In a word, everything.
"This housing proposal of 45 units, two stories, on 2.5 acres with 78 parking spaces, is wrong on so many levels," said Rod Hasson, a resident of the Tierra Escondida neighborhood. "Can you imagine the problems associated with such concentrated housing, people and vehicles?"
Hasson has lived in the neighborhood for more than 35 years. Crime has increased, he said, based on his own survey of neighbors who've been victimized by thieves. Another sign of lawbreaking is syringes littering sidewalks, he said.
"The neighborhood feels that we are already super saturated with low-income housing, and this project would tip the scales into a downward spiral," Hasson said.
Some will say the opposition is a runaway instance of NIMBY — Not in My Back Yard.
Neighbors have a different theory. They say the city government has favored Romero without a hint of skepticism, most notably by overlooking the traffic ordinance that should have killed the project on grounds of public safety.
Romero hasn't interacted much with the neighbors.
"I only had multiple conversations with one neighbor and believe that after many discussions her opinion was this project was far preferable to many other alternative uses that could happen on this site," he said.
As for why he wants the Calle La Resolana property, Romero said the reasons are many.
"We selected this site after looking for three years because of the location, current zoning and price," he said. "The site is close to schools, parks, jobs, shopping and transportation, which enhances our clients' lives."
He also told the Planning Commission that $6 million of funding for affordable housing would be lost if the project isn't approved in a timely fashion.
Kartas fears the prospect of money from Washington will drown out everyone but Romero's camp.
"The deck is so stacked against neighborhoods," she said. "We feel bullied and demeaned by this whole process."
