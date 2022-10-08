Bob Vladem, a guy who can afford to live just about anywhere, sounds like he wants to leave his current residence, which happens to be Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“I would be open to that,” he said at a downtown coffee shop last week. “Because I thought we were giving a gift to this community. And the community includes us, and we don’t feel, I don’t feel, a part of the community.”

The gift, Bob and Ellen Vladems’ $4 million donation to help build a state-operated contemporary art museum that would bear their name — Vladem Contemporary — is the latest firefight in The New Mexican‘s letters to the editor, our fair burg’s equivalent of the office watercooler.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

Popular in the Community