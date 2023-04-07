This fall, the city will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Municipal Recreation Complex, the crown jewel of a yearslong effort to expand Santa Fe’s access to the great outdoors — and golf.
At the center of the 1,200-acre MRC is the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe, a popular public golf course that is considered one of the top municipal links courses in the Southwest. But the MRC is so much more than golf.
It’s wide-open spaces include softball, soccer, rugby and football fields that are weekend destinations for hundreds of locals. Same, too, for the off-road biking trails that offer safe and traffic-free spots for bikers to enjoy the outdoors and take in the panoramic scenery that’s thankfully largely undeveloped.
The fact the MRC is tied into the Bureau of Land Management, you’re safe from having housing developments pop up overnight. Same goes for retail, dining establishments and the added infrastructure they all demand.
In many ways, the MRC looks and feels the same as it did on Day 1 in 1998. Minor improvements have been made, but the drive down Caja del Rio Road today isn’t all that dissimilar from the one you first took all those years ago.
Credit goes to the vision shared by city leaders and politicians who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make a vision that began more than 40 years ago become reality. The goal was always to capitalize on Santa Fe’s innate beauty and give a part of it back to the people, preserving it and making it useful for everyone to enjoy.
In that respect, well done. The city and surrounding area are better for it and, with luck, will continue to be that way for another quarter century or more.
So many plans fail to live up to those imagined in the earliest stages. There are surely some things about the MRC that never saw the light of day, but the end product has been a sustainable resource for a community that can take pride in knowing spending money and taking a chance on a vision can pay off for generations to come.
Build a stadium or multipurpose events center? It works for some cities. Resurrect a downtown with mass transit and livable space? Sometimes it does the trick.
For Santa Fe, pushing forward with the plan to breathe the MRC into existence was worth the wait. The time and effort has paid off in ways that some may have envisioned but few probably thought was possible.
Could the golf course use a few more groundskeepers or the fields get a bit more sprinkler time? Maybe. Could Mother Nature cooperate a little more and not give us the kind of drought that make words like “water restrictions” part of our daily vernacular and keep some of the grassy areas looking, well, less crunchy? Absolutely.
All things considered, it’s been pretty positive.
The MRC has survived the drought, the occasional lack of support staff and even a pandemic. It’s got all the strength and potential of a typical 25 year old.
Some bumps surely lie ahead, but given the track record, it’s safe to assume they’ll be navigated with efficiency — like always. Whatever the plan is for September’s quarter century celebration, rest assured it’s worthy of your time and effort to give it some of your attention. It will be a time to reflect on decisions made a generation ago, decisions that continue to impact the city in a positive way on a daily basis.
Not many public projects can boast the same.
Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at email to wwebber