They sure do grow up so fast don’t they?

This fall, the city will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Municipal Recreation Complex, the crown jewel of a yearslong effort to expand Santa Fe’s access to the great outdoors — and golf.

At the center of the 1,200-acre MRC is the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe, a popular public golf course that is considered one of the top municipal links courses in the Southwest. But the MRC is so much more than golf.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican.

@sfnewmexican.com.

