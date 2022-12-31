This column foolishly began a tradition of year-end reflections and predictions. This is the fourth. This past year’s predictions were better than previous ones, which was not a high bar.

As predicted, apartment applications have slowed, but because time from application to completion is so long, it feels like the explosion continues. Virtually every structure built is tagged as “ugly,” although it’s telling that no complainer ever cites an existing local complex as beautiful.

Another easy one coming true is the stiffening of NIMBYs. Eventually, if widespread development equity occurs, no part of town will be immune from self-righteous anger from those who’ve got theirs. Some even suggest banning NIMBY as hate speech.

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

