Does it really have to be said?
Shouldn’t we all know the rules by now?
People need to behave and practice good sportsmanship. If you’ve got a pulse, it’s been said so many times that you probably don’t ever really sit back and think about what it means to actually behave and genuinely practice good sportsmanship.
Parents turning kids’ games into a fight among adults is a story that’s been shared too many times. At some point, the picture of kids crying their way off the field while the adults throw punches and scream at one another should be enough to, you know, curb some of the bad behavior.
That time apparently isn’t now.
The latest such — what should we call it now, a thing? — took place the night of June 9 at Ragle Park. Bottom line, no arrests were made, no one was sent to the hospital, no one pulled out a gun and no threats were made on anyone’s life.
One woman had her $1,200 phone damaged and at least one person claims to have been hit by multiple people, possibly (but not confirmed) by a folding chair.
It happened during a 9-year-old softball game for the Santa Fe Little League. Championship game, to be exact.
Tensions were high, emotions percolating just below the surface — you know the drill. If you’re a parent or coach, you know exactly how it works. If you’re a kid or former player, it’s a tense situation that stays with you forever.
The game is in the last inning and one team is about to nail down a title. That’s around the time one fan, a 17-year-old sitting in the stands whose name was redacted from a report filed with the Santa Fe Police Department, made a remark about the other team’s third baseman. The parent of that player was sitting nearby.
Words were exchanged, chests were puffed out. One thing led to another as the F-bombs and taunting escalated. Coaches came off the field to intervene and, just like that, a fight broke out. The report indicates as many as 50 people were involved in the game, but it doesn’t say if they were all part of the fracas.
Does it matter?
There were undoubtedly those who did the right thing and stayed out of it. Same, too, for those who tried to calm things down and pull people away. Kudos to them. Others were dragged into it and eventually interviewed by police.
The report gives an indication of how chaotic things got. It states that, “Due to all parties having a different account as to what occurred during the incident and the incident involving so many people it was difficult to determine what exactly occurred during the incident.”
In short, it was a mess.
What it should have been was a celebration to recognize the outstanding work done by the Santa Fe Little League and its administrators, coaches, players and volunteers. The league avoided collapse as it faced competition from club sports, it endured through the pandemic, it landed on its feet after a move into the more spacious Ragle Park. Registration the last few years has been up, and participation this year has grown faster than anyone could have hoped.
As for the very few who let their emotions get the best of them that night, who exactly came out on top? Did the girls on the field go home thinking about the game — or about the adults who showed them that it’s impossible to take the high road and, you know, not hurl insults at the players or each other?
If you’re a parent as I am, there’s undoubtedly times where your child or your team becomes the target of an opposing fan who seems to take it too far. In the heat of the moment it hurts. In the middle of it, it’s almost impossible to turn a deaf ear and not be defensive.
If it has to be said, so be it: Do better, be better. Be a fan and root for your team, end of story.
The kids deserve it. What’s more, so do you.