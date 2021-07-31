I’m not saying governors are Mensa candidates, but give them this: They’re tough enough to claw their way through layers of political muck to get the job, and for the most part, smart enough to open a door without giving themselves a concussion.
And yet, under New Mexico’s past two governors, hiring a leader for the state Public Education Department has been Advanced Placement physics.
Former Gov. Susana Martinez picked as her first Public Education Department secretary a Republican think-tanker from Florida whose basic message about New Mexico schools went like this: Our kids suck, and it’s their teachers’ fault. Oddly, many of the men and women who operate the state’s classrooms stuck straight pins in their Hanna Skandera dolls.
Next? Martinez followed up with Christopher Ruszkowski, whose desk placard read: Hanna Light.
Regardless of what her fawning and fake news releases said, Martinez got an F in education.
Her successor, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, has fared no better. Her initial choice for PED, Karen Trujillo, didn’t make it through a full year with Governor Go — who I think we can all agree has Cabinet secretaries on a conveyor belt that features a custom-built trap door.
With Trujillo’s departure, Lujan Grisham then dived into the Democratic think tank, emerged with Ryan Stewart of Philadelphia, and treaded water. Stewart never really seemed to connect here. The pandemic didn’t help, but his tenure always felt like a Zoom meeting with bad connectivity — did you ever really get what he was trying to say?
Stewart is gone now, off to handle a family health crisis, giving the governor her third swing at an educational leader in 30 months.
This time, at least, Lujan Grisham has hired the right kind of candidate: Someone who has actually operated a New Mexico school district. Who knew?
Truth is, nobody can predict exactly how former Los Alamos Public Schools Superintendent Kurt Steinhaus will fare at the Public Education Department. All he inherits is a system dented, if not gashed, by the pandemic; a looming if not already present manpower shortage in classrooms; the increasingly insistent demands from the plaintiffs in the landmark Yazzie/Martinez court decision, who correctly note New Mexico owes its most at-risk students an adequate education because the state constitution and a District Court judge say so.
That’s a load.
But Steinhaus, who in the spring had retired from the Los Alamos job, doesn’t seem cowed by the challenge. Until May, he was a superintendent, an educational lifer, which in essence means he was a day-by-day-by-day problem-solver.
That’s what school district superintendents, whether it’s in big places like Albuquerque or tiny ones like Tatum, have to do. They fix one issue, then go to the next one and the next one — all while dancing around minefields with names like the school board, parents, unions, media and the legal department.
Steinhaus, whose antennae seem up at all times, creating to-do lists as he goes, acknowledges there are charms in knowing exactly how a big government bureaucracy like the education department actually intersects (or doesn’t) with kids, teachers and parents.
“I think it provides at least three benefits,” he said Friday, referring to his résumé. “One of them is having very detailed understanding of the ins and outs of how the public school funding formula works, how school budgets work, what it’s like to work for a school board. So, I think that’s one piece that’s helpful.
“The second piece is earning the respect of superintendents and charter leaders because that’s an important part of getting the job done,” he continued. “And the third one is just being able to be empathetic and being sincere about, ‘Yeah, I know what you’re going through, I’ve been there. I sat in that chair.’ ”
For more than a decade, PED was seen in some locales as the tip of a governor’s political — not educational — spear. It was an instrument through which political advantage was gained; a bully pulpit about pupils. Worse, its out-of-state but “visionary” leaders could talk about 30,000-foot goals without having a real clue about how to improve math scores.
Thankfully, Steinhaus doesn’t seem worried about winning the news release as he does about creating some kind of cohesion between districts and agency.
“Just to be really straight, the list of challenges that you just rolled out? Yes, those are absolutely there,” he said. “But I’ve never in my career seen New Mexico and any other state in a place where they don’t have any challenges. There are always serious challenges … So we’re going to take them on, one challenge at a time.”
You don’t get in Education Week, the nationally known publication about U.S. education, by taking ‘em one at a time. Not sexy enough.
But maybe, just maybe, you get something accomplished in a state where something has to get done — and soon.
If nothing else, perhaps Kurt Steinhaus can help a certain governor get a passing grade in AP physics. And public education.
