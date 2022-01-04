It was a busy 24 hours for the University of New Mexico football team and, for once, it had nothing to do with the ejection seat commonly referred to as the NCAA transfer portal.
This time, it was the coaching staff, which added a popular local high school coach while losing another to Nike U, better known as Oregon.
This particular transaction is going to sting a little more than losing, say, an offensive lineman or a starting linebacker to the portal. It’ll sting even if you have no idea who it is that’s being talked about.
When he was hired as UNM’s head coach in December 2019, Danny Gonzales went about building a coaching staff that was equal parts veteran leadership and youthful energy. One of the first people he brought in was Jordan Somerville, an unproven but widely respected 20-something graduate assistant who spent time with Gonzales on the Arizona State staff.
What Gonzales and fellow assistants Rocky Long and Derek Warehime brought to the table in terms of football grit, Somerville (now just 25 years old) was the energetic tech guy who (literally) knew which buttons to push. He was hailed as an invaluable resource in recruiting because, as Gonzales put it during the team’s first big recruiting reveal just two months after his hiring, Somerville’s umbilical cord to high school recruits seemed to have limitless reach.
If there was a player out there, he knew about him. If there was a recruit available, Somerville had his digits.
And now he’s off to the Pac-12, the league where it all started for him. With a budget that dwarfs that of UNM, he’ll have the muscle and influence of one of the nation’s top programs at his disposal.
What was a search for players who fell through the cracks of the recruiting race is now a spot at the adults’ table and access to the players with four and five stars. The idea of Somerville scouring the recruiting game with limitless resources is downright frightening.
In two years as a Lobo assistant, he helped cultivate three recruiting cycles that brought in nearly 70 new players, most of whom were straight out of high school during the pandemic when the only real way to find them was working the phones and looking under the proverbial rocks of the internet.
It’s those players who now form the backbone of a program that was one of the youngest in the nation the past two years — but one that has more potential than most people realize. Gonzales has long said he wanted to build the Lobos around high school recruits. Some of Somerville’s earliest prizes will be entering their third full season when this year’s schedule gets underway. Aside from serving as UNM’s recruiting coordinator, he was also the team’s running backs coach.
At Oregon, his official title will be offensive analyst (code for recruiting), focusing on quarterbacks as part of a staff built by new head coach Dan Lanning. Somerville is the second UNM coach to join the Ducks, as Lanning hired Lobos passing game coordinator and QBs coach Drew Mehringer last week.
UNM seems to have already filled Mehringer’s vacancy, as word leaked Tuesday afternoon of Cleveland High School coach Heath Ridenour joining the Lobos’ staff. A former high school and college quarterback who has an outstanding record of producing some of the state’s top teams since he took over the Storm in 2012, he is a solid choice to join a staff that already includes former Rio Rancho coach David Howes.
For now, go ahead and lick the wounds of losing Somerville. It’s a big loss and one that will likely pay off handsomely for the Ducks in the years to come. At this rate, it’s safe to assume we’ll be hearing a lot more about Somerville down the road.
Perhaps part of that narrative will be three waves of Lobos who landed in Albuquerque, largely because of him.
