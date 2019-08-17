It was almost summer y Grama Cuca decided que era tiempo de sembrar flores for her flower garden. Canutito followed her over pa’l soterrano que estaba by the side of the house. Grama opened the old door to this cellar and ducked inside con una pala. As Canutito watched her, she took the shovel and she began to dig en un pila de arena en un rincón del soterrano.
“Why are you digging en esa pile of sand in the cellar corner, grama?” Canutito asked her, lleno de curiosidad.
“That is where I keep las papitas de las dahlias, m’hijo.” grama said.
“Do you mean, las dahlia bulbs, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“Sí, m’hijo,” grama said. “La arena es la best thing to use in the wintertime to preserve all kinds of roots. Mira aquí.”
As Canutito watched, Grama Cuca not only dug up las papitas de dahlias pero también a shovelful of carrots.
“Wow! ¡Zanahorias frescas!” Canutito exclaimed. As he continued watching her, sus ojos se abrieron bien grandotes as grama also dug up un bonche de turnips, radishes and onions also. He just couldn’t imagine legumbres frescas como nabos, rabanitos y cebollas this early in the season.
“Este cellar is like having una refrigerator outside, grama,” Canutito remarked.
“La gente de más antes era bien creative, m’hijo,” grama said. “We never had una hielera en mi casa,” she went on. “When we wanted to eat jello, mi mamá would mix it and then stick it en un cajón que teníamos en un lão de la acequia and there, in that wooden box inside the irrigation ditch, the jello would set. That is, except por una vez cuando tu tía didn’t secure the jello bowl down y la charola de jello se fue en el agua de la acequia.”
“It seems como a lot of work, grama,” Canutito said. Didn’t people de los olden days have real ice anywhere?”
“Solamente los ricos had bloques de hielo, m’hijo,” grama said. “Rich folks would saw chunks of ice de la acequia when it was frozen in the middle of winter y luego they would store esos chonques de hielo en azerrín for use in the hot days del verano.”
“¿Qué es ‘azerrín’, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“Azerrín is ‘sawdust’, m’hijo,” grama replied.
“I guess que cuando you guys finally got an actual refrigerator, ya no era una big deal, was it, grama?” Canutito asked.
“Eso es what you think,” grama teased right back. Mi mamá got real creative with the refrigerator, m’hijo. Have you seen los ice trays que tengo en el freezer?” grama asked him.
“You mean, the metal ones that stick to my fingers cuando hago pull the level to loosen los ice cubes?” Canutito asked her.
“Sí, m’hijo,” grama replied. “Well, cuando yo era una niña, mi mamá hacía pour grape Kool-Aid into the ice trays and then she would set palitos de popsicle sticks into each section y cuando se helaban, we had homemade popsicles en el verano en los días calientes.
“How did they taste, grama?” Canutito asked.
“Sabían mejor que the kind of popsicles that you buy at the store today,” grama said. “I guess que they tasted better porque we worked to make them. Las cosas that are given for free without work, we tend to take for granted.”
Canutito shook his head. Grama era muy wise. He picked up la pala and helped her escarbar las raíces from the sand pile…