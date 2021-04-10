¡Qué tiempo tan ventoso! It was certainly uno de los más windy spells that had hit en mucho tiempo. Canutito y Filimotas were out playing en el garage, thinking que perhaps sería más safe de jugar allí than outside en el viento. They started out playing al escondedero había muchos lugares para jugar al hide-and-seek.
It was Canutito’s turn to count mientras que Filimotas hid. As Canutito was counting — “uno, dos, tres, cuatro, cinco, seis, siete, ocho, nueve, diez” — Filimotas crawled behind de una petaquilla vieja in the corner. As he hunkered down behind the trunk, halló un retrato viejo que estaba trapped underneath la petaquilla. He stared at it por un momento before he called out: “¡Oye, Canutito! Stop playing por un momento. I just found an old photograph de un soldão flaco in the Army. I think que that skinny soldier in the picture es el Gomer Pyle.”
Canutito dejó de contar and he came on over adónde estaba el Filimotas looking at the picture del soldão. Filimotas was gazing at the soldier in the picture y comenzó a cantar an old Army song: “En la guerra está un soldão que lo tienen amarrão. No lo dejen salir, no lo dejen salir.” Then he sang it in English: “There’s a soldier in the grass with some bullets made of glass. Tie him up, tie him up and then never give up!” Y luego he burst out laughing con grandes carcajadas.
“Why are you singing esa canción tan curiosa, Filimotas?” Canutito asked him.
Mi papá used to sing it to me después de que estaba en el Army pero ahora que he is no longer en el ejército, ya no la canta más. I used to think que era muy foneh.”
“Gee Filimotas,” Canutito said, mirando al retrato, “I don’t know quién es el Gomer Pyle. ¿Es un soldão famoso?”
“Don’t you ever watch TV, Canutito?” Filimotas questioned him. “He is that stupid soldier de una placita que se llama Mayberry en North Carolina. Él no es muy smarte de manera que he is always getting into trouble con su sargento. Pero even though que el Gomer Pyle está un poco corto de espíritu, somehow siempre sale bien because God always looks out for los perros, borrachos y los tontitos.”
“I wonder por qué tiene mi grama this picture of Gomer Pyle aquí en el garage con todas las cosas viejas? Just look at him: Está todo flaco and his pants wrap around sus piernas como una bandera; he has no butt, y tiene una Adam’s apple the size de un huevo de ánzara. I really can’t figure out por qué she would have este retrato del Gomer Pyle, siendo que he is so homely looking y feíto.”
“Es posible que tu grama had un secret crush on Gomer Pyle, Canutito,” Filimotas chortled. “It could also be que tu grama just has a thing por hombres feos.”
“I think we should just go ask her,” Canutito suggested as he started to walk bien liviano del garage over pa’la casa. Filimotas also ran detrás de él in order to find out.
“¡Grama!” Canutito shouted as he and Filimotas burst por la puerta de la cocina, “we found un retrato viejo of a skinny, ugly soldier. Filimotas thinks que es a picture of Gomer Pyle cuando estaba en el Army!”
I have always wondered qué había pasado with that picture de tu grampo when he was a soldier, grama smiled sadly. He was so scrawny que cuando he proposed to me, me case con él de pura lástima. ...
