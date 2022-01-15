Era el start de otro año nuevo and the family was all determinada de hacer muchas cosas mejores during the new year. Sí, había sido un good year el año pasão pero Grama Cuca had convinced grampo and Canutito que siempre había room for improvement. She thought que con una poca de práctica y determinación they could all look 100 percent better. Grama was determined que by the end of January, and certainly antes de la llegada de la Cuaresma, todos should show some kind of improvement en sus vidas.
Esa mañana she’d had grampo take her pa’la plaza a comprar tinte de pelo in order to color her hair so as to look más joven. Todas sus canas blancas were starting to show and if she could only color her gray hair poco más como “sunlit brown,” se podía ver younger. She smiled un poco mientras que compraba su hair dye, imagining herself to look como la Donna Reed. While she was standing there en la tienda, su vecina, Mana Nicomedes, came around por el rincón straight adónde estaba ella. Rápidamente she stuck la cajita de hair dye en su canasto pero, she did it so fast que, sin darse cuenta, she put in the wrong color.
That afternoon, she went about coloreándose el cabello. Great was the horror en su cara when she realized que su cabello no había salido “sunlit brown” sino “turquoise blue a causa de la wrong box!” There she stood adelante del espejo con el pelo más azul que un blue jay. She felt like crying porque instead of changing su vida for the better, ahora no se parecía like her old self. To make matters worse, grampo y Canutito kept laughing at her, cantándole “Blue bird, blue bird, through my window.” She just wanted to crawl into a hole y esconderse allí until her hair grew out otra vez de su color natural.
“At least I tried to improve myself!” Grama Cuca shouted to grampo and Canutito, “pero Ustedes ni tan siquiera le han hecho el trai.”
“Grama’s right, grampo,” Canutito whispered to him. “Maybe you and I should try to improve ourselves un poco también.”
Esa tarde grampo decided de hacer exercises como los sit-ups in order to get rid of his gut y quitarse esa pansota. Cada vez que he did a sit-up though, he would fall pa’trás todo discouraged. Canutito decided que grampo necesitaba algo para animarlo. He went and stuck un “Cheeto” entre los dedos de los pies del grampo and every time que grampo completaba un sit-up he would reach por el Cheeto between his toes y se lo comía. Soon grampo was doing más sit-ups que la fregada pero el momento que he burned un calorie, se comía un Cheeto and he would gain diez más. The more he exercised, más gorda se ponía su pansa. Grama Cuca laughed at him porque ni el uno ni el otro had succeeded.
“I bet que I could succeed en hacer algo para mejorarme,” Canutito said, un poco sneaky.
“I doubt que you could do algo better than us, m’hijo,” grampo said to him. “Tú no puedes ni ponerte los zapatos on the proper feet. Tú siempre te pones el zapato derecho en el pie izquierdo y el zapato izquierdo en el pie derecho. You always look como que vas a cazar brujas. Next thing you know, te vas a poner your socks on backward,” he teased him.
“No I won’t, grampo,” Canutito corrected him. “Right on the toes de mis medias I wrote the letters: TGIF. — They don’t stand por ‘Thank God It’s Friday’, grampo; las letras by the toes stand for ‘This Goes in Front’ así no me las pongo backward.” Grampo and grama looked at each other; perhaps que le muchachito would really succeed más que ellos …
