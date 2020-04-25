If Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham can figure out a way to thread the needle between “open now” and “stay home, stay safe,” she’s going to have to pray there are a lot more Brian Moores out there.
Moore, your friendly grocery store owner from Clayton, does not have the star power, nor ledger sheet, of some of the other members of the governor’s newly named Economic Recovery Council — a 15-member collection of business people who will advise her on how and when to reopen New Mexico for commerce and a hint of life before COVID-19.
I’m guessing Moore would laugh about the star-power line. When your workday starts at 5 a.m., in a corner of the state sparely sprinkled by humanity, you’re not about star power.
He does, however, care deeply about trying to do right by his neighbors in Clayton and people throughout New Mexico. So, when the former Republican state representative and onetime candidate for lieutenant governor got a ring from the governor Thursday morning about joining the economic recovery group and becoming its co-chair, what was he going to say?
“When she called me yesterday [Wednesday],” Moore recalled with a chuckle, “it was like, uh, oh.”
Moore, 68, said he’s happy to serve. He’s done it plenty, having spent four terms in the state Legislature in the early 2000s and even a year as former Gov. Susana Martinez’s liaison in Washington, D.C. Plus, he provides a small-town/small-business legitimacy that Lujan Grisham will surely need to convince skeptics of her stated good intentions. Week by agonizing week, it’s in the hinterlands of New Mexico where the push to get back to normal is the loudest.
That odd little sagebrush rebellion being planned for Monday by Grants Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks? It’s the natural outgrowth of the fear you often hear in rural burgs of the state, and not just when a pandemic hits. The tumult in small-town New Mexico isn’t only that their businesses are closing, drying up and blowing away like some errant tumbleweed. The true terror is that their small-and-getting-smaller locales, their entire way of life, are evaporating.
For his part, Moore doesn’t frame it in those terms. But he doesn’t have to look far down the street in Clayton, population 2,700, to see how life has ground to a halt since Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home order was instituted. His place, Ranch Market, is still in operation. But the Western-wear store in his town is closed. Restaurants are closed. On Thursday, even Clayton and Union County passed a resolution that suggested businesses open again.
“We’ve got an amazing sporting goods store here, one of the best you’ll see; they’re closed, too,” Moore said Thursday. “There’s not much in bar life here, but the liquor store’s closed. Amazingly enough, Allsup’s sells liquor, but there’s not a lot of selection, so lots of people just go out of town.”
Since 1987, Moore and his family have operated Ranch Market, and like most grocery stores in the days of COVID-19, business has been fine. But as Moore notes, it’s not just about him or his store.
“We’re OK, we’re selling groceries,” he said. “But I do worry about the other businesses. Clayton’s not different from a lot of communities — places like Tucumcari, Fort Sumner, even Clovis. This thing worries me. I don’t know how to help.
“So, yes, there’s a lot of trepidation,” he added. “I’m not 100 percent sure of what the governor expects. I know there will be a lot of different ideas, and it will get interesting.”
If you’re not sure how a Republican grocery store owner from Union County and a hard-charging governor from 30-cups-of-coffee-a-day land get together, remember: This is New Mexico, and there are only two degrees of separation, not six.
When Moore was toying with the idea of running for state representative in 2000, Lujan Grisham was just beginning to cut her teeth in government as the head of the state’s Agency on Aging. At a senior center opening in tiny San Jon — Clayton is New York City compared to San Jon — Moore says he watched in amazement as Lujan Grisham commandeered the room with the brute force of personality.
“You know her,” he said. “She climbs on top of the table and preaches like a Baptist minister. There’s a whole room of seniors in there, and they’d do anything for her. She was holy to them.”
It’s 20 years later, and Lujan Grisham will have to climb on another table and do another kind of convincing. It may not be as easy this time. Compromise, common sense and common good are in a bare-knuckles brawl with an incendiary news release, a Twitter post, a made-for-the-cameras protest.
And Brian Moore?
“I think it’s a balancing act,” he said. “I think the governor would agree. There are medical professionals out there who say don’t open until there’s a vaccine. There are some people out there saying open tomorrow. You want to keep people as safe as you can, knowing there’s some risk. But you’re trying to find a way to allow for life to go on.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.