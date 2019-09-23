With the Saga saga officially over for the University of New Mexico football program, it’s time for all the side-eyeing Bob Davie skeptics to step in and wonder aloud whether last weekend’s narrow escape against the Aggies would have ended his tenure with the Lobos had the result gone the other way.
The win may have merely been a stay, of sorts. The 55-52 victory was certainly entertaining, likely one of the best games Dreamstyle Stadium has seen in years. The 27,269 — of whom about 1,500 hid under the giant tree in the south end of the stadium — will remember it as one of the best Lobo-Aggie games of all time.
Ho hum. It left the UNM exactly where everyone thought it would be after three games: 2-1 with the hope of winning the next two and kickstarting talk of bowl eligibility.
A loss would have started the annual drumbeat for Davie’s dismissal, something as much a part of our local autumn culture as hot air balloons and the smell of roasting chile. Losing to Notre Dame by seven touchdowns is one thing. Losing to the Aggies in what may well be an 0-fer for NMSU would have been an abject disaster.
Davie’s recent health scare humanized him more than any win likely has, but the empathy fans feel will be short-lived if things don’t get better. Beating the Aggies was a nice touch, but it’s reasonable to assume fans wanted a more decisive victory.
If there’s anything UNM fans expect out of its football program, it’s a sub-.500 record and an annual win over New Mexico State. Everything else is pure happenstance.
Davie announced he will return this week to lead the Lobos into their game at Liberty on Saturday. His medical leave from an Aug. 31 “serious medical incident” left him at home the last two games. He said all along he would not be back unless he felt he could give 100 percent, so apparently he has been given the all-clear.
Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele filled in as acting coach in his place. If the last two weeks were an audition for something bigger, Tuitele certainly didn’t damage his reputation. He held the team together in a confusing and challenging time, serving as a calming influence when everyone was talking about Davie’s health and his future with the team.
“My role never changed,” Tuitele said. “You know, I was just a mouthpiece for everybody. This program runs itself.”
If that’s the case, the critics will wonder why Davie needs to be around at all. The Lobos will probably be underdogs in each of their last nine games, and if they run the table with Ls between now and the end, it might well be the swan song of his tenure in Loboland.
Having spent some time around NMSU’s people before last weekend’s game, it’s pretty clear that the people down south wonder why UNM isn’t more successful in football. With a bigger budget, better facilities, a solid conference affiliation and greater exposure on a national level, there are those in Las Cruces who can’t help why the gap between the programs isn’t considerably wider.
For once, Lobo fans should actually side with the Aggies.
