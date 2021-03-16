The University of New Mexico got its man, and so too, it appears, did Lobos fans.
The son of a Hall of Fame coach of the same name, Richard Pitino is the splash hire the university so desperately needed. He's outgoing, friendly and is, by all accounts, a man of the people. That, and his surname carries weight.
Name-drop a Pitino into a conversation about college hoops and a few things come to mind, namely winning. His father is the only man in history to take three universities to a Final Four and his son was once hailed as the can't-miss kid of up-and-coming coaches.
The question now is, can Pitino Jr. walk on water the way UNM fans are expecting him to? He has been handed the keys to the kingdom, and overnight become the state’s most recognizable public servant this side of the governor’s mansion.
He’ll get a six-year window to turn around a program that has lost its luster. Six years to resurrect a fan base that is increasingly apathetic and critical. Half a dozen years to stir the echoes of an arena whose reputation is far more fearsome than its current reality.
If we're being completely honest, Pitino isn’t the spotless golden boy some probably wanted. He’s not perfect, having proven that the prodigy label he’d gotten eight years ago when hired by Minnesota as a 30-year-old no longer fits.
He has flaws and, if you happen to peruse the Twin Cities newspapers and fan sites, has more than his fair share of detractors. He’s been called everything from a daddy’s boy riding on Rick Pitino’s coat tails to a coach who can’t develop homegrown talent.
Fired by Minnesota on Monday night, Pitino was scooped into the welcoming arms of UNM the very next morning. It all goes to prove that one school’s trash is another school’s treasure.
Pitino will have success with the Lobos. He'll get them back into the postseason, he'll become the architect of 20-win seasons and flirtations with the Top 25. He'll be the guy the fans love to back, the guy who turns The Pit back into The Pit.
What's more, he'll learn quickly that the Mountain West is a far easier place to navigate wins and losses than the Big Ten. He’ll find that the elevator to the conference penthouse doesn't make unscheduled stops at places like Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa and Indiana.
Try as you might to steer clear of the past, it's impossible to not see similarities between Pitino's entrance to the Steve Alford era. Arguably one of the most popular (and now despised) coaches in Lobos history, Alford was a Big Ten guy whose track record included some disappointing losses, some off-court issues and plenty of unfulfilled expectations.
All he did here was win like few times in UNM history. The Lobos averaged more than 27 wins his last four seasons, cranking out professional-level talent along with a ferocious, no-fear mentality that had a rabid fan base beaming with pride.
With the power of the NCAA transfer portal at his back, there’s no reason to expect Pitino can’t do the same. The instantaneous transformative power of the portal gives any coach the ability to turn things around overnight. A coach with the recruiting reputation of a Pitino can become a deity thanks to the portal.
But make no mistake, Pitino isn’t here for long. Enjoy him while he's here and savor the success he'll lay at your feet because one day, as Alford showed you eight years ago, a Power 5 school will come calling, and before you know it he'll be carrying his ficus out of the Davalos Center.
Men like Alford and Pitino don't come to New Mexico to grow old and retire. They come here to plant a flag, to resurrect a career and to draw the attention of the big-money suitors looking for the next big thing. Like it or not, that's the reality of college sports and it's the curse of being a Lobo.
But, hey, at least you got your man.
