It’s hard to tell what was more painful to Lobos fans Tuesday night in The Pit.
On one hand, they had to endure a buzzer-beating loss to Nevada that all but ended UNM’s chances of winning a regular season conference championship. It also significantly damaged the team’s shot at an NCAA Tournament berth, taking the Lobos from a virtual lock as recently as last week to the outer edge of the dreaded bubble.
On the other, they had to watch their former hoops boss walk off the floor wearing the same smirk they used to love.
Judging by the reaction Steve Alford got as he headed up the ramp to a happy Wolf Pack locker room after their buzzer-beating 77-76 win, the latter was probably worse.
It meant Alford had conquered the Lobos yet again, his seventh win in as many tries against his former team. As the nationally televised game unfolded, it became clear that the near-sellout crowd was cheering almost as hard for the Lobos as it was against Alford.
But, just like his initial visit to New Mexico three years ago, the boos and the insults were directed at the wrong person. The real target should have been Alford’s right-hand man, Craig Neal.
Noodles was the low-hanging fruit UNM needed in 2013. Hand-picked to become the Lobos’ next coach when Alford chose to chase the fame and fortune of coaching at UCLA, he was the celebrated hero that chose to stay instead of piggybacking his way to Westwood.
While Alford should always be remembered as the coach who gave UNM fans a glimpse of Camelot, Neal should be blamed for burning it to the ground. Left with the keys to a kingdom Alford had created, Neal was the architect of what became nearly a decade of “meh” basketball in The Pit.
The team underachieved in Neal’s first season, yet somehow made the NCAA field. After that came three straight years of simply average and entirely uninspiring play that led to spiraling attendance and Neal’s firing — along with a crippling seven-figure buyout — after just four years. Ironically, the blow that sealed Neal’s fate was a stunning collapse to Nevada on Jan. 7, 2017, a loss that no Lobos fan will soon forget.
Of course, it had to be Nevada that started it.
Of course, it had to be Nevada that Alford chose to resurrect his career after five-plus “meh” seasons of his own at UCLA.
Of course, it had to be Nevada where Neal, still counting his stack of cash from being a failed experiment at New Mexico, landed on his feet so he could again ride the coattails of his successful bestie for the restie.
The Lobos have now lost nine in a row to Nevada. Some have been humbling blowouts, others painful nailbiters. Each time it’s been the Pack that got the last laugh.
In the case of Tuesday’s game, it was literally Alford and Neal getting the last laugh. The sounds of celebration from their postgame locker room were followed a few minutes later by Alford, crammed into a tiny dressing room for a Q&A from the assembled media, going down memory lane and smiling as he talked about what a special place The Pit is.
He was right, of course. It didn’t matter much to the 15,004 fans making their way home in the snow with yet another loss, another reminder that Alford’s doing just fine wearing navy blue and silver while their beloved Lobos are lingering a step or two behind.
Losing is never easy. That’s especially true when it comes at the hands of someone who decided the grass was greener somewhere else and keeps showing up to prove how right he was.
It’s even more painful when he and his sidekick can laugh their way back home knowing they got the best of the Lobos one more time.
There will be another chance one of these days, perhaps as early as the Mountain West tournament next month in Las Vegas, Nev. Maybe then the Lobos and their fans will finally get a measure of payback.
Until then, dance on, Nevada. Keep smiling, Alford. The Lobos faithful will be waiting for your return.