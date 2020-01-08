The Marine looked haggard. He was distraught from his physical and psychological injuries of being hurt in an artillery accident. He was, at the time, in the depths of despair.
On a Wednesday, not long ago, Tristan immediately noticed and jumped on to the lap of the Marine.
They spent two hours together, the young man holding the dog and talking softly.
Over the next few months, Tristan and the Marine continued to build a relationship.
Tristan would get excited every time he saw him come down to the floor. Two months later, the Marine admitted that the only reason he was not suicidal was because of the dog.
Tristan is an 8-year-old West Highland white terrier, commonly known as a Westie. He lives with his human, Christy O'Connor, in Galisteo, but he spends much of his time on the road.
A couple of times a month, Tristan visits the Wounded Warrior Battalion — West at Camp Pendleton, Calif.
Tristan is an emotional support dog, which is unusual for a small Westie.
Most service dogs are Labradors or other retrievers.
But clearly, Tristan is a unique animal. O’Connor calls him her “Zen dog,” calm, empathetic and friendly to all.
Tristan and O’Connor worked with assisted living facilities and hospitals until he found his true calling, working with Marine veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project.
The Wounded Warrior Battalion —West facility houses 50 to 100 Marines who are recovering from physical or emotional trauma.
There are five dogs who are regular visitors to the barracks and help with emotional support.
O’Connor said she first thought that most Marines would be more comfortable relating to the bigger dogs, but Tristan had a way of getting up close, on chairs, on laps and creating a relationship.
He makes eye contact and has a way of drawing out conversations.
Emotional support dogs like Tristan and companion dogs, dogs that are specially trained to live with veterans in recovery, are becoming a mainstream part of the healing process.
Most dog partners know by experience that having a dog around is comforting. The research is catching up.
In fact, in a study done by Purdue University researchers found that veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder who had contact with companion dogs reported over a 20 percent higher rate of life satisfaction when compared to a control group.
O’Connor, after watching hundreds of interactions with Tristan and the Marines, spoke to the value that the dogs provide: “There is something about having a silent friend, who listens, loves unconditionally and doesn’t judge. The recovering Marines feel safe and heard. Walls break down when they talk to a dog. Dogs have a healing power that can transform a life.”
It seems that Tristan understands the high purpose of this mission.
One Marine had a neck fracture, and his head was immobilized in a brace.
The other service dogs were nervous about the brace and would not approach. Tristan got up on his bed and licked his face and stayed on his lap.
The staff and the Marine Corps didn’t take Tristan’s service for granted.
He was inducted into the battalion with full pomp and circumstance and invited to the Marine Corp Ball, which he attended wearing a tuxedo. (He had a tux; O’Connor had to buy a dress!) Tristan was also given an award for exceptional service.
As you can probably tell, O’Connor is immensely proud of her dog. But I asked her what does she get out of the time, money and energy to provide this kind of assistance to the Wounded Warrior Battalion — West. She said it was the highest honor of her life to be able to help, to be of service. In her words, it was their way of giving back.
And, if you think we are dealing with what is an overachieving dog, there is more. Tristan, turns out, is also a champion surfing dog. (Yes, there are dog surfing competitions. Look it up on YouTube).
He loves to surf and gets excited when his board comes out of the car. He has placed in the top five in several contests and does surfing for charity events.
Being of service and having fun. Not too shabby a message for the new year and the new decade.
