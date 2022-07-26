When you sit down and reminisce about the good ol’ days of Little League in Santa Fe, here’s a helpful guide: You’re living in them right now.

It wasn’t so long ago that Little League was on the ropes and a future without it seemed more likely than not. Numbers were way down, the city’s three separate leagues had been condensed into a single struggling entity, Santa Fe’s AABC was a more popular choice, and the advent of club sports was drawing kids away in droves.

It looked like the pandemic might be the final straw. With leagues shut down and kids locked away indoors, it seemed as though it was just a matter of time before Little League went the way of the phone book and acid-washed jeans.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

