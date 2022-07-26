When you sit down and reminisce about the good ol’ days of Little League in Santa Fe, here’s a helpful guide: You’re living in them right now.
It wasn’t so long ago that Little League was on the ropes and a future without it seemed more likely than not. Numbers were way down, the city’s three separate leagues had been condensed into a single struggling entity, Santa Fe’s AABC was a more popular choice, and the advent of club sports was drawing kids away in droves.
It looked like the pandemic might be the final straw. With leagues shut down and kids locked away indoors, it seemed as though it was just a matter of time before Little League went the way of the phone book and acid-washed jeans.
This summer has seen a massive resurgence. The end of AABC sparked the rapid growth of Santa Fe’s singular league, enough so that its numbers now rival those of Albuquerque’s most competitive leagues like Eastdale, Paradise Hills, Petroglyph and Roadrunner.
The influx paid off as the Majors baseball team won three games at the recent state tournament, tied for the second-most of any Santa Fe team in the event’s history. Its Juniors softball team got within one win of the Little League World Series. Other teams at younger levels rolled to championships at the district and state level.
Club baseball is still a strong rival, but Little League appears to have found the staying power it lacked for the better part of two decades before the pandemic.
The memories of watching the Majors baseball team play as well as it did will stick for a while. The team was eliminated with a pair of one-run losses and at no time did it ever trail in the district or state tournaments by more than three runs. They were in every single game and showed the kind of top-to-bottom talent that suggests Santa Fe has turned a corner on the diamond.
For years, Majors baseball has been dominated by Eastdale and Shorthorn, feeder leagues for two of the most successful high school programs the state has ever known (La Cueva and Carlsbad, respectively). As those all-star teams go, so go the high school teams a few years later.
That’s not to say we can expect a deep state tournament run by Santa Fe High or Capital four or five years from now, but it’s certainly safe to say we’re about to see those clubs get marginally better. Players from the SFLL will fold into the city’s four baseball- and softball-playing schools in the years to come, giving them the swagger only a Little League district and state championship can provide.
It only gets better from here. Plans are in the works for an extensive $3 million renovation to Ragle Park, which call for four artificial turf fields and upgrades to the surrounding support areas. League officials say it will take at least two more years to acquire the funding, but once it’s done, it would make Santa Fe a potential destination for regional tournaments.
Yes, things are looking up for Little League. It’s been a long time coming, but the good ol’ days are finally here.