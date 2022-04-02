Notes from the Santa Fe Sunday buffet:
Kicking the Veterans Administration in the teeth is a national sport, and to pile on almost seems unfair. But the agency's recent proposal to close small clinics in Española, Gallup, Las Vegas and Raton is one of those moves that define the term "tone deaf."
The VA's muddy explanation for the closures may very well make logistical and economic sense. But closing small clinics is not a lot different from shuttering large military bases — there's a little group called the United States Congress that hates, simply hates, screaming letters from constituents back home. Proposals such as these mass produce them.
New Mexico Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján already are gearing up for a fight, and while there's no way to know how this will end, bet on the clinics staying open. Why? For the same reason military bases stay open. Agencies like the VA, which have to battle for every dollar, can't afford to make enemies of Congress.
That's the realpolitik of it. The best argument for keeping them open, however, is this: The VA, and we taxpayers who fund it, always sing a pretty song about how much we owe veterans, regardless of whether they live in large metro areas or towns like Raton.
Well, do we owe them or not?
• • •
Speaking of veterans, one of the more unfortunate stories of the past week came during Monday's lightly attended recognition of Vietnam War veterans at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
A lot of Vietnam vets feel they've never been properly recognized, and with good reason. Monday's event could have been so much more. It may have been sunk because of the date: Tuesday, March 29, was the actual anniversary of America's withdrawal of combat troops from South Vietnam in 1973. If there was much public outreach about the event, it surely didn't reach media: The New Mexican became aware of the ceremony only hours before it was to start.
OK, that was Monday. Let's talk about next year's Vietnam Veterans Day.
While it's too early to know if organizers will plan the ceremony for March 29 or another date, circle that week on the calendar. We will, too, and we'll work to let you know when this will happen. New Mexico's Vietnam vets deserve to see hundreds, if not thousands, at the national cemetery to mark the sacrifice they gave to this country.
• • •
Your New Mexico Legislature returns to town Tuesday, ready to take up hurt feelings and bent protocol left by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's veto of the so-called junior bill. It's a $50 million trough of cash held dear by lawmakers, especially now that they begin running for reelection and can use the pork to convince voters they should stay.
I've long wanted to advocate for a change to the state constitution — which mandates the Legislature hold a 30-day session followed by a 60-day marathon. The proposal, or so I thought, would be to create 60-day sessions every year, theoretically giving more time to avoid last-minute train wrecks like the one we saw in February, when the Voting Rights Act fell victim to a bizarre history lesson by Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, king of the filibuster.
But the more I think about it, legislators need less time, not more. Or, rather, more focused time.
With targeted legislation and deadlines (in this case, everyone wants to raise money for the campaign and can't while a session is ongoing), the junior bill will be dispensed with by Thursday.
Though not popular with legislators, current and future governors of New Mexico should make wise use of the special session, and maybe even build them into the calendar. They have a way of creating efficiency and movement with big issues and also limit the ability to execute sneaky movidas.
• • •
I've always thought the traffic pattern on Cerrillos Road was devised by a Vegas gambler who said to himself, "Left turns across three lanes of oncoming traffic? Followed by three more lanes on the other side of the road? Roll them bones!"
Santa Fe, you haven't seen anything yet.
Last week's announcement that a Dutch Bros coffee kiosk will be arriving in our fair burg is fair warning that Cerrillos in the midtown area has graduated from obstacle course to minefield.
Dutch Bros? You should catch its act in Albuquerque, where the coffee outlet attracts conga lines of desperate customers and stymies traffic at every turn (and U-turn). Based on the site of a onetime, ahem, gentlemen's club called Cheeks, be ready for an entirely new mid-Cerrillos experience.
The last fast-food chain restaurant to make this kind of splash was the arrival of Chick-fil-A, also located on Cerrillos near a Smith's grocery store.
A drive-thru experience at Chick-fil-A is a great way to catch up on reading or maybe completing a master's degree, with bumper-to-bumper traffic though the rush hour, which always feels like lunch through closing time. A nearby stoplight on Lujan offers some respite and sanity. But only a bit.
We'll see how the Dutch Bros experiment fares.
