Lauren Reichelt has an interesting way of transforming nouns into verbs, so when she calls herself a “front-line combat bureaucrat,” you sorta know there’s some action looming just around the corner.
“Absolutely,” she chirps, clearly pleased with a term she created from thin air about six seconds before. “Part of my job is to change bureaucracy.”
When somebody talks like that, particularly while possessing a business card that reads “Rio Arriba County Health and Human Services Director,” it’s easy to assume she’s survived a few conference-room firefights. But Reichelt says her long, hard push to make the Española area a better place to live has been about finding facts, not conflict.
I got interested in asking Reichelt about Reichelt after news of some success in Rio Arriba County in battling an opioid epidemic. Though no one should be under the delusion Rio Arriba’s drug problems are anywhere close to solved, the effort to stem the tidal wave of disaster is beginning to show some results. Among them: According to a state Department of Health report, overdose “presentations” at Presbyterian Española Hospital dropped by 38 percent in 2019.
“What the data is telling me,” she says, “is that where the problem once seemed limitless, we are now close to meeting the actual level of need.”
Exactly how a Jewish girl born in Chicago, with stops in Alcalde, Tijeras, Schenectady, N.Y., Chicago again and Florida, ends up as a government-sanctioned community organizer in Española for nearly a quarter-century is worthy of a Netflix miniseries. We’ll skip past the first several installments to the more recent episodes, titled “New Mom Finds a Home in Española and Looks for a Place Her Kid Can Play.”
“I went to the playground,” Reichelt says of her early days in the Valley, right around 1993, “and realized there wasn’t one.”
And that’s how it started. Reichelt decided to help lead an effort to build a playground from scratch. You have any old tires, maybe a used jungle gym? Great, we need ‘em. The whole thing took about two years.
“I started organizing neighbors,” she says, “and I made a whole lot of friends.”
That process came in handy as she took on work with the county in the 1994, starting as a summer temp just before a County Commission election. Her willingness to deal with people became a calling card.
A few years later, as the health and human services director, she first started trying to unravel the county’s drug problem. She sleuthed through numbers from a variety of sources, even staking out places like the state Office of the Medical Investigator so she could look at death records. Within the statistics, she found a complex bomb that had many triggers. Initially, she wondered why there were so many suicides. People told her they were often the result of despair over addiction. Even the drugs were multilayered over multiple years: Alcohol, benzodiazepine, opioids and, yes, heroin.
Ultimately, numbers and connections led to the search for solutions — ideas that would come from people, not spreadsheets. Pretty soon, it became evident that approaching the problem would require money, of course, but also teamwork and a willingness to understand not just the numbers but the emotions and motivations of real people.
“I look at numbers like a flashlight,” she says. “When I did that research years ago, I didn’t just rely on the numbers. We do focus groups, town halls, we ask people to fill out surveys. … I rely on people and anecdotes and what I’m seeing.”
What she’s seeing now is different from those early days. Reichelt talks about number after number — jail populations, college enrollments, you name it — and she says there’s reason for hope. Maybe you have to think that way, being in the middle of the forest and the trees, but it’s plain she knows the people she serves. Add it up, and it’s an interesting life on the front line.
The war stories are epic. Through the years, she’s battled with feds and yokels, a governor and Cabinet secretaries. She clears her throat on a variety of issues: The other day, she led an effort to get the Española Public Schools Board of Education to declare the teacher shortage a public health crisis, a move that got plenty of attention.
“I love the fact that this is an incredibly creative place,” Reichelt says when asked why she loves the Valley so much. “There are so many vibrant, creative people here. I love that intellectual challenge. I love the culture here. I love that we have a community willing to come together to solve problems.
“And I really like to solve problems anyone else wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole.”
