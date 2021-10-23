Un día Grampo Caralampio, Grama Cuca and Canutito had gone pa’ Canjilón a visitar con el Tío Ovaido y la Tía Nicomedes. La tía had been ill for a long time de manera que la familia decided que iban a treatearlos to a restaurant by driving over pa’ Tres Ritos. Siendo que los habían convidão, they would treat them to dinner en ‘Los Farolasos’ porque they always had muy buena comida.
Before they ordered lo que iban a comer, grama and Tía Nicomedes se convidaron para ir pa’l restroom juntas. As they were going, Canutito watched them. He turned to Grampo Caralampio, and he asked him: “Grampo, ¿por qué es que las mujeres siempre van pa’l restroom in pairs? Are they afraid to go solitas?”
Grampo’s eyes twinkled y le respondió. “You know, I’ve been wondering about that. I think que tienen un secret women’s club en el común donde hacen plans de cómo van a hacer take over the world. And do you know todos esos dimes that we give them?” — he added, “I think que los usan pa’ pagar las club dues.”
“Yo tenía una similar thought, grampo,” Canutito chimed in. “Pero my theory es que cuando the ladies van pa’l común in pairs, es porque they have un secret food buffet stash con toda clase de comida in there. That way they can eat muchas cosas buenas y luego when they come back to the table, no ordenan más que un salad porque ya no tienen apetito. Son murre sneakies ansina.”
Los hombres just sat there bebiendo agua and laughing, as they waited for the ladies to come back del restroom. El Tío Ovaido looked at Canutito and said: “M’hijo, you’ve grown up muncho since la última vez that I saw you. I remember cuando you were only 3 years old nomás knee-high a un grasshopper. Tú me cantabas ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ at the top of your voice. Me gustaría oirla once again; do you still remember cómo cantarla?”
Without waiting to be asked otra vez, Canutito belted out: “Puff the magic dragon, vivía junto el mar, and frolicked en el autumn mist en ese gran lugar. Little Jackie Paper loved al viborón and brought him mugres pa’ comer y mucha fancy stuff.” He paused mientras que grampo y el Tío Ovaido applauded.
“Muy bien, m’hijo,” Grampo Caralampio said. “You still sing como un pajarito.” He looked around pero las señoras still hadn’t returned. He was hungry, de manera que ordenó chips and salsa mientras que llegaban. El Tío Ovaido ordenó una copa de decaf coffee porque el café regular no lo dejaba dormir.
At they waited otro poco de tiempo, Canutito said: “I don’t want to be a rat fink pero ¿qué no se están tomando way too much time en el común? They should have come out ya pa’ este tiempo.”
El Tío Ovaido smiled. “Este muchachito is a regular whippersnapper,” he said mirando su reloj. “Sí se están tardando mucho.”
Just then, las dos mujeres aparecieron. As the two ladies sat down en la mesa, Grama Cuca said: “Yo no tengo mucha hambre; I think que I’ll just have un salad.” La Tía Nicomedes looked at her and said: “Yo creyo que yo también.”
Los hombres looked down. It seemed que they had been right todo el tiempo …
