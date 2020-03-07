Era una real pretty mañanita. Había just enough chill en el aire that morning to make everyone realize que estaban vivos. Grampo Caralampio, who usually took un nap en la mañana, suggested algo inesperado: “Hey, ¡yo tengo una buena idea!” he exclaimed. “¿Por qué no vamos a ver what kinds of things tienen en el farmers market?”
“¿Qué es un farmers market?” Canutito asked, looking up de la mesa donde estaba haciendo su math.
“Oh, you would love it, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said desde el sink. “Es un lugarcito in town where los farmers de todo el condado come to sell everything that they have produced este año. Venden legumbres, frutas, miel, huevos, y hasta pan y pollitos.”
“What are we waiting for?” Canutito said, closing su libro de matemáticas. “I would love to see vegetables, fruit, honey, eggs, bread and even baby chicks en la marqueta. ¡Vamos!”
Toda la familia jumped in the truck y se fueron al farmers market. Grampo paused por un momento en un stop sign during which time Grama Cuca made la señal de la Santa Cruz.
“Grama,” Canutito began, un poco confused, “why did you make the sign of the cross?”
“Oops,” she smiled, “I didn’t realize que la había hecho. It is just force of habit, I suppose.”
“I think que tu grama hace la señal de la Santa Cruz porque she is afraid of my driving,” grampo joked.
It took unos pocos minutos to get to the little place donde estaba la marqueta. Canutito abrió los ojos real wide porque it seemed como un carnaval. Habían flores of all kinds en algunas stalls. Habían músicos playing guitarras y violines en el centro en un stage. Hasta había una fortuneteller and a palm reader sentadas under a tree leyendo la fosha. There were people por doquiera haggling con los farmers en los stands.
“Why are people arguing con los farmers, grampo?” Canutito asked him.
“They are not really arguing, m’hijo,” grampo said. “Ellos están regateando.”
“What does regateando mean?” Canutito asked.
“It means,” grama chimed in, “que they are trying to bargain con los farmers for a better price. Por ejemplo, puedes comprar un huevo for a dime pero si compras dos, maybe you can get them por 8 cents and if you want three, hasta puedes agarrarlos por 7 cents each.”
“¿Qué pasa if I want una docena completa?” Canutito asked.
“Entonces you might get the whole dozen por 60 cents instead of $1.20, m’hijo,” grampo said.
Just then Canutito looked down y vio un nickle in the dust. “¡Jáchomelo!” he exclaimed. “See what I found!”
“What are you going to buy con esos 5 cents, m’hijo?” grama asked him.
“I’ll be right back!” Canutito shouted, running off hacia el rumbo de los árboles. Después de unos minutos he came back todo contento.
“Where did you go, m’hijo?” grampo asked him.
I went to see esa turca that was doing the palm readings. She told me que in the future I was going to be una persona muy rica!”
“¿Y cuanto te costó for her to read your hand, m’hijo?” grama asked, smiling.
“Todo mi nickle!” Canutito said, realizing que la turca had swindled him …
