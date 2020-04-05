No one knows how many of us will suffer or die in the coronavirus pandemic.
Certitude is dangerous, as we've witnessed firsthand.
President Donald Trump in late February proclaimed that the mysterious disease posed no threat to America.
"You may ask about the coronavirus, which is very well under control in our country," Trump said.
Those weren't last words or famous words. They will go into the history books as Trump's most notorious pronouncement, and that covers more ground than his golf courses.
The president and many others in high office wanted to dismiss the new coronavirus as a public relations problem or another strain of flu that would come and go with winter's passing.
Opposite Trump were government executives smart enough to take nothing for granted when it came to the disease or public safety.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was one of them.
She's made difficult decisions, such as declaring a public health emergency that's closed schools and many businesses.
As lonely and depressing as life can be these days, New Mexico is safer because of Lujan Grisham's decisiveness.
She has set a course that's protected the state from greater harm. Had she waited for Trump to lead, a far worse expansion of the coronavirus would have grabbed hold of New Mexico and its neighbors. Countless more people would have died and been sickened.
Hecklers chastised Lujan Grisham for her approach. Much of this was partisan politics, Republicans sniping at a Democrat in the governor's office on grounds that she had overstated the danger.
"If we put this in perspective, many more people get sick and die from the seasonal flu in our state every year than have contracted COVID-19 in the entire United States," state Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, said March 11. "While we are concerned about the seasonal flu, we don’t declare states of emergency and cause panic over it."
Vaccines exist for flu. There is none for the novel coronavirus.
Sharer, though, claimed to have a superior plan to Lujan Grisham's declaration of a health emergency that would isolate people.
"Wash your hands and ignore the panic," Sharer said.
His cavalier approach might have been what the public wanted to hear. It also would have been deadly.
Imagine one teenager infected with the coronavirus unwittingly entering a classroom with a teacher and 20 other kids. By day's end, the disease might be transmitted to hundreds or thousands of people, including parents and grandparents, physicians and nurses.
With an outbreak underway and escalating, Sharer's approach to public health would have permitted thousands of other people to cross paths in arenas, malls and saloons. This would have fueled the spread of infections.
But according to the senator, people had no reason to fear the coronavirus as long as a sense of calm and diligent hand-washing prevailed. A little soap and a bit of smarts were Sharer's solution to surviving a pandemic.
Lujan Grisham has been governor for a little more than 15 months. She took office when a boom in oil created a windfall for state government.
But oil booms always turn to busts. This one was obliterated by the coronavirus.
Lujan Grisham allowed too much spending by the Democrat-controlled Legislature in 2019 and again this year. They should have learned from history, but didn't.
Lujan Grisham hasn't been the perfect executive. In this crisis, though, she's come close.
Her judgment and instincts were good. She withstood pressure from those who called for modest adjustments or no changes in how we live and interact. She worried more about people than popularity.
As I wrote this column, the death toll from the novel coronavirus had surpassed 9,000 in the United States and was climbing. Twelve people had died in New Mexico.
Trump's administration last week projected deaths of 100,000 to 240,000 people in the pandemic. This touched off another controversy about how the estimates were reached and whether they could be believed.
The president has gone from dismissing the coronavirus to saying it might kill at least double the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War. And the fighting in Vietnam was heavy and fierce for seven years, 1965 to 1971.
Trump's assessments have been a wild mixture, blasé to somber. What he says one moment is subject to change in the next.
Lujan Grisham has been steady, efficient and proactive. Science, not sound bites, are her guide.
Worse times are ahead as the disease spreads and the economy sinks lower.
Lujan Grisham is on the hot seat. New Mexico is better for it.
