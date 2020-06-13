It’s not an insult to say dogs howled in delight when Chief Justice Judith Nakamura announced she is retiring from the state Supreme Court.
A genuine lover of animals, not to mention an inveterate pilot of hot air balloons, Nakamura will do a lot of good for the Fidos and gatos of this world as she steps away from the bench and starts a future she’s long dreamed of exploring.
But if she so desires, Nakamura’s long-term prospects could promise a lot more than walking dogs at her local shelter, raising money to feed pets without a home or flying a balloon called Bounce.
The real question — for me, for a lot of people who like her, maybe even for the chief justice herself — is whether the battered band of guerrilla fighters who call themselves Republicans can someday pry Nakamura away from the animal shelter and convince her high-altitude politics is her next calling.
Oh, they’ve tried before, to no success. But if Nakamura is adamant that her future (at least in the near term) will be spent chasing her longtime passions, she’s also wise enough to note smart people never close the door on what may still be out there.
“I’ve been approached so much over the last year, in the last few days — run for this, run for that — and I sorta laughed it off immediately,” said Nakamura, 59. “But it’s never close the door, because in another year, I may say I want to do something else. If you were to force me to make a decision today, the answer is no. I want to go walk dogs. I want to fly my balloon. I want to travel.”
Regardless of Nakamura’s destination, the state Republican Party would be smart to pay for her return trip.
You may have heard of the GOP. At one time, it was a political party in New Mexico, one that could be depended upon to compete — and sometimes win — federal and statewide races while pretty much dividing vote-rich Albuquerque in half.
Today, it’s a fragile shell of news releases that often read as if they were written in Washington, D.C., or Dallas or anywhere but here. Republicans hold no federal elected offices in New Mexico, not even in Southern New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. Their attempts to blunt Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the Capitol are often reduced to shrill but entertaining parliamentary parlor games. And in places where voting red was long an involuntary reflex, areas like Las Cruces and Rio Rancho and Los Alamos and Albuquerque’s Far Northeast Heights, Democrats are developing young stars for the future.
There’s no assurance someone like Nakamura could save the Republican Party, but she’d at least offer some legitimacy and name recognition in a race that means something. She may not be universally loved — name me a judge who is; it’s not that kind of job — but in many circles, she’s widely respected. And from an electoral standpoint, she also has the advantage of being largely unsullied by the grimier side of politics. A judge’s robe, particularly in the state’s highest court, will provide that kind of cover, at least initially.
Nakamura said she actually was approached about running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated this year by the retiring Tom Udall, so it’s comforting to know someone in the GOP is thinking. But when the entreaties came, the judge said she rebuffed the call.
“Certainly, it was a job that intrigued me,” she said. “What an opportunity, to represent the state of New Mexico and deal with these big policy issues. I was very intrigued by it. And then I immediately recoiled about having to go out and campaign again.”
Campaigning for a high-level office, people reminded her, is far different from running for a seat on the judiciary, even the state Supreme Court. When you run for the U.S. Senate or House, or for governor of New Mexico, people plant the campaign signs for you and pick them up on the Wednesday after Election Day. You don’t even have to set up your own parade float.
For Nakamura, it was no sale.
“The idea of having to do it again, every moment and what it would take … I didn’t find that particularly attractive,” she began. “But the thing I enjoyed about campaigning, I met some really great people along the way, people who are still my friends that I wouldn’t have met otherwise. And I really learned things about New Mexico and went to events that I didn’t know about. …
“I guess my reaction,” she concluded, “is, God, I’m intrigued, and then you recoil when you remember the grind of the campaign trail.”
Judy Nakamura’s last day on the bench is July 31. After that, she’ll have some time to think about what’s next. But rest assured, her phone will keep ringing, with a lot of callers hoping yesterday’s no will somehow become tomorrow’s yes.
That’d bring a few more howls.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.