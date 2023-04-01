Jim Jordan, the jacketless Grand Inquisitor from Ohio, is on a mission to investigate, well, many
things. As chairman of the Judiciary Committee and head of the subcommittee tasked with investigating the “weaponization” of the federal government, he has the opportunity either to evolve into something of a statesman or burnish his credentials as a demagogue.
Don’t hold your breath.
By all accounts, Jordan’s perch was his reward for supporting Kevin McCarthy’s perilous, but ultimately successful, quest to become speaker of the House of Representatives. One of Jordan’s initial targets is Twitter, which Republicans claim suppresses right-wing sentiments on its platform. As Jordan told Fox, “Big Tech is out to get conservatives.”
Let me be clear: I couldn’t care less about Twitter, which strikes me as a colossal waste of time. But it strains credibility that a company owned and run by Elon Musk, who has called for the prosecution of Anthony Fauci and who urged his followers to vote Republican, is shutting down conservative voices. He recently reinstated convicted felon Roger Stone and former President Donald Trump to the platform.
Jordan has also subpoenaed records from Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft and Apple.
“Congress has an important role in protecting and advancing fundamental free speech principles, including by examining how private actors coordinate with the government to suppress First Amendment-protected speech,” Jordan’s office said. “These subpoenas are the first step in holding Big Tech accountable.”
Jordan has also targeted the FBI and the Department of Education. According to ProPublica, he sent letters to three universities seeking information about how “certain third parties, including organizations like yours, may have played a role in this censorship regime by advising on so-called ‘misinformation.’ ”
The investigator himself, however, does not like to be investigated. As assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, Jordan claimed not to know the team physician was sexually abusing athletes on the team. Several of the wrestlers, however, said Jordan turned a blind eye.
According to The Washington Post, one team member, brother of the whistleblower in the case, claims that when the news broke, Jordan called in tears. “Jim Jordan called me crying, crying, groveling, on the Fourth of July, begging me to go against my brother, begging me, crying for half an hour,” he said, according to video of his testimony. “That’s the kind of cover-ups going on here.” He also said Jordan contacted other wrestlers and pressured them to “flip their stories.”
Jordan’s spokesman denied the account.
The Republican takeover of the House, together with Jordan’s ascension to head of the Judiciary Committee and its subcommittee on “weaponization,” effectively brought to a close a congressional investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, even though that would seem a logical place for any investigator to continue digging.
Not Jim Jordan.
As a proponent of the “big lie,” Jordan was active behind the scenes on Jan. 6, and he has admitted to several communications with Trump while the Capitol was under siege. When asked to appear before the select committee investigating the attack and the attempts to forestall the certification of Joe Biden’s election, Jordan refused to cooperate with the investigation.
And when Trump warned that “death” and “destruction” might follow his indictment in New York, Jordan threatened to haul Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, before his committee. When asked to comment about Trump’s warnings about violence, Jordan claimed he hadn’t seen them, and when the reporter for NBC News showed him Trump’s post, Jordan demurred, protesting that he couldn’t read well without his glasses.
Not exactly a profile in courage.
There’s no evidence that he does, but if Jordan truly aspired to statesmanship, he could set aside the nutty conspiracy theories and the fever dreams of the far right to focus on a true injustice: the intervention with Iran to keep the American hostages in captivity in order to advance the election prospects of Ronald Reagan in 1980.
As reported in The New York Times, Ben Barnes, a former Texas politician, traveled to the Middle East with John B. Connally Jr., former governor of Texas and secretary of the treasury under Richard Nixon, to convey a message to Iran that it would be advantageous to hold the 52 Americans until after the election. President Jimmy Carter at the time was working tirelessly to secure their release.
The Reagan-Bush campaign feared what they called an “October surprise” — the release of the hostages — that would doom their electoral chances in November. It’s not clear whether Connally was acting independently or on Reagan’s behalf; Barnes suspects Connally, whose own bid for the Republican nomination in 1980 had faltered, was angling to be Reagan’s secretary of state or secretary of defense.
In any event, the actions of Barnes and Connally, who died in 1993, violated the Logan Act, which criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized American citizens with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States. To the extent that others were involved in the scheme, they too violated the Logan Act and very likely changed the course of history.
Such chicanery and brazen violation of the law would surely be worthy material for Jim Jordan and his merry band of inquisitors. Don’t hold your breath.
Statesman or demagogue? I’m afraid we know the answer.