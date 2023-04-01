Jim Jordan, the jacketless Grand Inquisitor from Ohio, is on a mission to investigate, well, many

things. As chairman of the Judiciary Committee and head of the subcommittee tasked with investigating the “weaponization” of the federal government, he has the opportunity either to evolve into something of a statesman or burnish his credentials as a demagogue.

Don’t hold your breath.

Randall Balmer is the author of Redeemer: The Life of Jimmy Carter.