On a good day, the five-plus hours it takes to drive from Santa Fe to Lubbock, Texas, is a challenge.
The scenery isn’t much to look at, the towns are painfully far apart and there’s just enough traffic on the two-lane stretches to make it unnerving.
On this date a year ago, it was a trip unlike anything I’ve ever taken.
While the rest of the country watched the Jan. 6 insurrection/peaceful protest/political uprising unfold at the U.S. Capitol, I left the cozy confines of 202 E. Marcy St. in downtown Santa Fe en route to the opener of a two-game series between the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team and Utah State at Lubbock Christian’s Rip Griffin Center.
It was the height of COVID-19’s early winter wave, a time when daily case counts were all the rage and sports of all levels had been mothballed. It was also a time when the vaccine rollout was just beginning to give us a light at the end of the tunnel; within two months we’d see the state ease its restrictions and allow a measured return of sports.
On Jan. 6, 2021, however, college sports were all the state had on which to hang its hat. The “#LetThemPlay” hashtag was all over social media for high school sports, but colleges — they could play so long as they took their show on the road.
UNM had just wrapped up a nomadic seven-game football season, and now its men’s and women’s basketball teams (along with New Mexico State) were forced to move outside our borders to keep the season alive. The Lobos men had taken up residence in Lubbock, with the women in nearby Canyon, Texas.
For the men, it was the midpoint of what was quickly becoming a disastrous, forgettable season that will go down as one of the worst in the modern-day history of the program.
Without prep sports and youth leagues to keep us occupied or gyms to give us a fitness fix, watching UNM and NMSU fight the good fight from afar was all we had — even with the lumps they were both taking.
From my perspective, it was a welcome road trip to keep sports in the paper. I jumped at the chance to see the Lobos’ life inside the so-called Lubble, their isolated coronavirus-free zone five hours from home and, on this day, a million miles from reality.
It was a bizarre trip from the get-go. As I left town that Jan. 6 morning, the rally that led to the march that led to the uprising at the Capitol was just gaining momentum. By time I reached Clines Corners, it had boiled over as throngs of people broke through the barricades and climbed the steps.
As the unrest grew, the miles on New Mexico’s highways passed without much information getting into the cockpit of my 6-year-old car. Aside from the occasional texts I’d get from home, the only reports came through scratchy radio updates that faded in and out. A stop at a Fort Sumner gas station revealed a few details, and a radio station in Muleshoe, Texas, offered some insight, but not enough to tell the whole story.
Not far from the New Mexico/Texas state line (their side, not ours) there stood a house along U.S. 70, a fortress that proudly displayed multiple Confederate flags and signage for the outgoing administration. A man stood along the shoulder near that house holding a sign and encouraged people to honk.
As the smoke cleared in Washington and the nation dealt with the shock of what unfolded, the business of college basketball in the Rip Griffin Center went on as scheduled. An administrator from UNM said the team hadn’t paid much attention to the news that day, that their focus was entirely on that night’s game.
During the day, the tiny gym doubled as a drive-up COVID-19 testing site. At night, it became UNM’s temporary home, blocked off from fans and outsiders but open to a live TV broadcast and the one local media member in attendance — me.
The Lobos were completely blown out, losing by 32 points to a team that would roll them by 36 points just two days later. The lasting impression on this night was surely going to be how the team dealt with the news of a country in crisis.
The thing is, no one seemed to have much of an idea of what was going on. Still, the question had to be asked: What was their reaction? What were they feeling? And did anyone else see the Confederate flags waving in their face as they drove into Texas?
COVID-19 restrictions being what they are (or were), it made for a Twilight Zone experience after the game. Players were not made available to the media and then-head coach Paul Weir held a Zoom news conference — 30 feet away in an office with a glass window that left the two of us looking in each other’s direction. He literally had to walk past my workstation to get in there, but neither one of us was allowed to talk until the Zoom call started.
The answers were the canned, dry response one might expect from a coach after a game as ugly as that. His focus was on getting hammered and what to do about team chemistry, not the goings-on in Washington or the crisis the country was facing.
A day later, no one from the program was made available and that day’s practice was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The game two nights later ended without a single answer about Jan. 6, capping one of the weirdest and closed-off road trips of a career spent chasing stories and delivering news.
Of course, a few weeks later, a new administration was sworn in. By early February, prep sports were cleared to return and seven weeks after the insurrection, Weir was fired. By summer things had seemed to return to normal, the memories of Jan. 6 lost to a series of news stories about trials, jail time, accusations and denials.
A year down the road, it’s but a memory, but one that’s impossible to forget. Some dates leave us forever remembering where we were when history happened — the Challenger disaster, 9-11, Jan. 6.
While most of the world was glued to a screen watching things unfold, some of us with a vested attachment to UNM hoops were making a five-hour drive through the brown grass and scattered pump jacks of West Texas without much access to anything except the task at hand.
