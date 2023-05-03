If your team walks off the field a winner 68% of the time, you’re doing something right.
In the case of the Santa Fe High baseball team, it’s simply not enough.
The Demons won 17 of their 25 regular-season games and finished tied for third in District 5-5A, but when the New Mexico Activities Association punched in the numbers and built the brackets for the postseason, the Demons were left out of the 16-team field for the Class 5A State Tournament. The first round starts Friday, and only two of Santa Fe High’s district brethren are included.
That, alone, says something profound about what the Demons went through on selection day. We’ll get to that in a second.
The knee-jerk reaction is to say Santa Fe High was slighted, snubbed or any combination of colorful metaphors you want to use.
Simply put, that’s not true. The Demons got what was coming to them, and it’s no fault of the 12 seniors who dedicated weeks, months and years to a program that has made steady gains over the last few years. The school built the team a new turf field that’s among the state’s best and, more importantly, players have bought into the offseason club ball routine that’s a must for any successful 5A program.
The days of merely showing up on the first day of practice and throwing a ball around no longer exist at the highest level. The most successful teams in 5A have players who are on the field virtually year-round, some paying big bucks to compete in showcase tournaments against college-level competition outside the state.
To most kids in 5A, the first day of workouts in February is merely an extension of what they’ve been doing for months, if not years. Most of the Demons are at that point, and they proved their worth by winning 17 times.
What matters, though, is who they beat.
The Demons didn’t play a schedule worthy of at-large consideration. All but two of their nondistrict games came against smaller schools in 4A or 3A, and both 5A opponents had losing records — one of them Capital in the Demons’ own tournament.
It reflected in the team’s strength of schedule, which ranked second-lowest of every team in 5A. The only one worse was Capital.
The calculations used by the NMAA to determine the field of 16 means Santa Fe High was 17th. While the résumé was nice, it was built on lesser — albeit quality, in some cases — competition. The Demons split with Grants, 4A’s top seed, beat Albuquerque Academy (which has been to the finals each of the previous two years) twice and beat district champs like St. Michael’s (3A), Los Alamos (4A), Grants (4A) and Rio Grande (5A).
The rest of the slate left the Demons’ strength of schedule at 4.9 according to MaxPreps. By comparison, 5A’s top seed (Rio Rancho) is 13.0 and No. 4 seed Volcano Vista is the state’s toughest at 14.1.
To be a part of the 5A landscape, you have to play 5A teams, and Santa Fe High didn’t do that until it reached district — which leads us back to everything the team went through on selection day.
Coming into the season, it was apparent District 5-5A was considered the weakest in its class. Nothing less than a rock-solid second-place finish would do given the schedule the Demons played.
Any chance they had of making the playoffs effectively died, ironically, on April Fool’s Day when they were swept on the road at Albuquerque High. The Bulldogs finished the season 12-12 and ranked 21st by MaxPreps; the Demons were 15th.
When the NMAA added things up, it took the two teams ranked just below the Demons (Mayfield and Hobbs) instead of them. Mayfield’s strength of schedule is 8.8, Hobbs’ is 11.4 — and neither team had a winning record.
You play who you play.
Next time, the Demons need to play someone better.