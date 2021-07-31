In Santa Fe, right after we ask, “Where’s the water coming from?” we declare, “It’s too tall.”
The water question is answered by city staff, though often unbelieved, but “too tall” is hard to dispute if it’s in your backyard.
When Archbishop Jean Baptiste Lamy died before his cathedral was finished, Santa Fe had the last word and nixed planned spires that would have soared above the Plaza. A flat-topped cathedral with parapets was just fine. We don’t know if the Frenchman is still rolling in his grave, but we know he wanted to go higher.
Now, so does John Rizzo on property he bought along Interstate 25. What used to be called Las Soleras may soon be the Santa Fe Innovation Village, if the ordinance he’s backing is approved by the City Council.
Rizzo’s audacious request is to allow buildings up to 75 feet tall, five more feet than Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center down the road from his property. Seventy-five feet is pretty tall, but the proposed ordinance would only allow such heights in two areas: his property and the industrial park on the west side of N.M. 599, adjacent to the airport.
Why so tall? Tall equals density. Density equals affordability. Density equals walkability. Density equals water efficiency.
Yes, but why that tall? Because three-story apartments don’t require elevators, but four-story apartments do. Elevators are expensive and can only be rationalized, costwise, with five stories or more, especially with developer-subsidized affordability requirements the proposed ordinance mandates.
What about my backyard views? Rizzo’s property is between I-25 and the built-out Pulte subdivision. It sits lower than I-25, so northbound traffic will still see the mountains over his buildings and homeowners in the Pulte subdivision will be deprived of seeing semitrucks heading south to Albuquerque. The tall buildings might even block road noise.
Rizzo’s innovation village vision imagines 3,000 to 5,000 new “base economy” jobs, which the state’s economic development gurus define as jobs that can export services and are paid for by new money flowing into the state. That translates to high-tech, work-from-anywhere businesses with highly paid workers choosing Santa Fe to put down roots.
But where are these new gentrifiers supposed to live? We can’t house the 3,000 to 5,000 already here who can’t find housing. Some will love the new multifamily apartments wrapped around “structured parking” in the innovation village because of walkable restaurants and other lifestyle services, but some will commute.
The original Las Soleras master plan always assumed and was approved for a Rail Runner train station, and Rizzo plans to pursue that eventuality. His larger development entity is called the New Mexico Innovation Triangle. He believes the points of the triangle to be the national labs in Los Alamos and Albuquerque, with Santa Fe as the tech business fulcrum in the center. Go ahead and live in Rio Rancho and hop on the train.
Rizzo is not a real estate developer, but he’s learning fast. Santa Fe is definitely not a place to cut your teeth on the complexities and vagaries of that business. Just ask the development pros who bailed on the midtown campus. But he has energy and vision. He cut his teeth on the explosion of the tech world in Silicon Valley over 40 years ago, a place and an industry that invented itself and didn’t exist when he was a kid living in Albuquerque.
He’s undaunted.
Full disclosure: Rizzo once paid me as a consultant to help get his vision rolling. That ended in March 2020. I now consider him a friend and offer free advice, which is exactly what it’s worth.
