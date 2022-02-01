Aside from maybe pulling weeds or varnishing my dad’s bookshelf as part of an unpaid child labor scheme, the first real job I ever had was delivering newspapers for this very publication about a million years ago. I had a route that meandered through the apartment complexes in the neighborhood I called home, paying me around $25 a month.
It was more than enough dough to buy a sweet Washington Redskins metal trash can I’d been salivating over since spotting it at DeVargas Mall. I kept that thing for years, using it for a drum on game days, a hoop for Nerf basketball in high school and a laundry bin in college.
The ensuing paydays brought me a fitted Angels hat through the mail (Amazon was just a river in South America back then) and, eventually, a red, white and blue Washington Bullets T-shirt that I wore maybe five times before losing it at the pool that used to sit behind La Farge Library.
There was no way of knowing back then, but all three of my favorite sports teams would eventually stop existing in the way my delivery-boy youth remembered. It’s that same pain most diehard fans will never experience, a midlife rebrand that tests the very fiber of your loyalty.
The Redskins, of course, became the Washington Football Team 18 months ago and today (on the Today show, no less) it will transform into, what, the Commanders? Admirals? Pigskins? Presidents? WFT 2.0?
Put yourself in those shoes, Cowboys fans, Steelers fans, Yankees fans. Each one has a “timeless” identity whose very uniforms speak to the passion that pulsates on game day.
Imagine your Cowboys are suddenly forced to become something more docile, like Tumbleweeds minus the iconic star logo. Maybe the Yankees become the Sturgeon and bleach the pinstripes out of the home whites, or the Steelers cave to the environmental lobby and become the Woodchucks, swapping black and yellow for modest earth tones.
Are you, then, a fan of the franchise or the nickname? Can your passion still be the same if others insist your identity and history are deemed inappropriate?
That’s the issue every R-word fan has dealt with for years, back when the Team-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named finally accepted the fate of a controversial name and decided to go in a different direction. It’s the right move, yes, but is that loyalty with the current state of the team or to the identity that grabbed you in the first place?
I’ve been asked that by my Cowboys-loving wife (do better, Sarah) and my only defense to a lifetime rooting for a racially offensive team name: I don’t really have a reason other than I’ve always followed them. It doesn’t make me a racist sympathizer or a crusty old fool who refuses to change, either. I just liked the colors, the uniforms and the fact that the team stunk when I was a kid; it wasn’t a bandwagon thing.
The kid version of myself never looked at that DeVargas Mall trash can and thought, “Hey, I’ll take the racially offensive team and make them my own.”
My experience with this has been weirdly tested over the years. A lifelong Angels fan, I’ve seen my Halos go through an array of course corrections. The franchise came into existence in 1961 and has played in the same stadium since 1966, but they’ve used four different “city” names without ever moving.
The California Angels and their pullover jerseys with polyester sansabelt pants are who I still think of when I get nostalgic. They, of course, became the pinstriped Anaheim Angels in 1997, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim eight years later and, six years ago, the Los Angeles Angels.
The Bullets had gone through a few variations before I came along with my massive NuMex-fueled spending spree. It’s the same franchise that turned me into an NBA fan free agent in 1997 when they ditched the name for Wizards — gross.
For a quarter-century, I’ve lived the odd life of a sports nut who loves basketball but can’t latch on to a team like I did when I saw that Bullets shirt in my mom’s Montgomery Ward catalog. There’s no getting over it.
Most teams adopt new names do so with an accompanying move from one city to another. The Expos became the Nationals, the Pilots to the Brewers, the SuperSonics the Thunder, and so on — all of which makes today a Twilight Zone test of loyalty to those of us from HTTR Nation.
What’s it going to be? Stick with the team and learn to adapt or choose to enter NFL fandom free agency?
We shall see.
