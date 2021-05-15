Era una tarde after supper que toda la familia was seated en el portal después de la cena. Grama Cuca had brought out unos tubitos de orange sherbet que les llamaba Torpedos. Ese sorbete era el dessert favorito de Canutito. He tried to lick it muy despacito para que hiciera last longer pero his tongue got away from him y lo lambió bien recio, smacking his lips cuando acabó de comer.
“Do you know que en ciertas partes del mundo some people eat sherbet between meal courses para limpiar el palagar, m’hijo?” Grama Cuca asked.
“¿Qué son meal courses diferentes, grama?” Canutito asked her. “I thought que we were supposed to eat todo a la misma vez.”
“Only we eat todo a la misma vez,” grama remarked, “por qué comimos como marranitos en la canova, but other people have gentle manners.”
Canutito laughed thinking of himself like a little pig eating from a trough. He asked grama, “Grama, dónde en el mundo comen con más regla?”
“En Italia, por ejemplo, m’hijo,” grama said, “comen el antipasto primero and then they sip un poco de vino, y luego comen salad y beben más vino, e luego viene el main course y un poco de vino y acaban con dessert.”
“¡Vamos a mudarnos para Italia!” Grampo Caralampio exclaimed. “Ellos sí saben cómo comer!”
“You just want to go a beber vino, viejo,” grama remarked, “porque eres un borracho bien hecho.”
“What about you, grama?” Canutito asked her. “Would you like to live in Italy también comiendo cosas como spaghetti todos los días?”
“I think que I would like to live en Italia,” Grama Cuca mused. “Some people used to say que yo era muy bonita como la Sophia Loren.”
“¿Quién era la Sophia Loren, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“Era una movie star italiana, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca explained. “Era muy curvy como una botella de Coca-Cola y tenía sus lips grandes y muy kissable.”
“A mí me gusta la Coca-Cola pero yo no quiero besar la bottle of Coke.” Canutito said, licking el little tube of sherbet para probar las últimas gotitas.
In the meantime, Grampo Caralampio just rocked himself en la silleta mecedora singing: “Una tarde fresquita de Mayo, tomé mi caballo y me fui a pasear por los altos donde mi morena, graciosa y serena, solía pasear.”
“One fresh little evening of the month of May I mounted my horse and I went for a ride by the heights where my graceful and sweet dark maiden, used to ride,” Canutito translated en inglés.
“Ahora que tu grama estaba hablando de la Sophia Loren, m’hijo,” Grampo Caralampio said, “I was reminded de una muchacha bonita who used to ride a caballo conmigo cuando yo era un handsome young man. I would guide the horse with the reins por adelante and she would ride anancas behind the saddle.”
Canutito whispered, “Grama is going to hear de la muchacha bonita, grampo!”
“She WAS la muchacha bonita; my very own Sophia Loren,” grampo smiled. …
