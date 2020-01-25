Of the many misconceptions that come with living in or being from New Mexico, this one is the biggest: It’s the Land of Mañana.
Aside from the latent bigotry inherent in that statement, it simply flies in the face of the truth. New Mexico doesn’t wait for tomorrow. It doesn’t want to linger or loiter for a minute, a second.
We want everything, all at once, and we’ll take seconds, please. We are the land of ahora.
We’re impatient for success, for development, for dollars. The crime problem needed to be solved yesterday, last month, 10 years ago. The economy: Should’ve been humming when we were kids. Education? It’s not fixed by now?
And so it goes. Name the problem, the issue, and understand that many state residents aren’t interested in hearing a politician say: “Well, we’ve got a 20-year plan for that.”
Mostly, we’re a place desperate to be ranked better (or ranked at all) in a nation that prays at the almighty church of numbers.
With that as her backdrop, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State speech last week was a fascinating pirouette on a tightrope. Its basic theme: There’s been a steady (she’d argue spectacular) renaissance that is happening and will continue to happen in this state.
“Since the day I took office, we are No. 8 nationally for job growth,” she told legislators at the opening day of the session. “I like the sound of top 10.”
As well she might, given that oil money is sprouting from southeast New Mexico’s soil like the famous gusher scene in Giant.
But the minute that stops — and it will stop — look for the anxious, jittery, unhappy New Mexico to return, if it ever really left.
And therein lies the tension, for the governor, for the Legislature, for everyone who lives here. Can New Mexico wait for a slow build to repair its many ills? More to the point, can its politicians?
This governor’s predecessor could not. Driven by polling and an Uptown Albuquerque Svengali, Susana Martinez was convinced she could fix education by demanding schools, teachers and school districts genuflect to a bizarre set of improve-now metrics that relied more on mathematic calculations than actual common sense, let alone real student learning. In the process, she did grievous harm: She drove out a thick layer of the state’s best, most experienced teachers who, in essence, could say the hell with it and retired at a time when a wicked teacher shortage was looming.
Martinez often claimed the school district or two that bent to her will saw successes — proof that quick, decisive moves could pay big dividends. She was wrong, of course. Simple solutions don’t usually fix complex problems. But her message was powered and driven by something she understood all too well: New Mexicans are genuinely and understandably impatient for improvement in their schools, and willing to latch on to almost any mirage that promises better numbers.
Here’s hoping Lujan Grisham is really willing to build for a long haul that will outlast her time in office. On some fronts, there’s reason to believe she’s sincere. For the moment, and with oil money as the motor, the governor speaks earnestly about 2030 and 2040 in a state that is often more worried about 2:30 or 2:40 (a.m. or p.m., take your pick).
That’s good, but real questions remain beyond a two-decade time frame. On water, environment, education and other items, addressing those issues may require a politician (actually, a whole set of politicians, including the many other vote-getters in the Roundhouse) to put their political capital and political futures on the line.
That’s the real question of this session: Who’s going to be gutsy enough to tell New Mexicans their short-term wants aren’t as important as their long-term needs?
Who’s going to be willing to say that the sound of top 10 today doesn’t matter a lick if we’re still bottom 10 a decade from now?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.