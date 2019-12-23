Gary Colson nailed it during his recent trip to The Pit.
As if sensing the dark cloud that his former school lives under but somehow can’t escape, he literally winced when speaking about the general mood around Albuquerque.
“There’s too much negativity in the city right now,” said the 85-year-old coach who rebuilt the New Mexico basketball program from the rubble of the Lobogate scandal.
For his good deed he was handed his walking papers, setting the tone for the modern era of the University of New Mexico having the uncanny ability to rain on its own parade. Every good story seems to be followed closely by some form of bad news.
That’s precisely what’s going on now. Five days after the school celebrated the hire of beloved hometown hero Danny Gonzales as its football coach, news surfaced that basketball players Carlton Bragg and JJ Caldwell had been suspended indefinitely.
The fact that the players’ very eligibility appears to rest solely in the hands of athletic director Eddie Nuñez suggests the seriousness of the matter. Whether it’s a violation of NCAA rules, a criminal act on campus or an ethical breach of academic or athletic codes isn’t really the point, because it’s merely the latest example of how the athletic department has the uncanny ability to be its own worst enemy.
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane.
The Pit was turned into a modern arena with luxury amenities. While the $60 million refurbishment certainly made the building shine (and, let’s face it, made going to restroom much easier) it also stripped the heart and soul out of the place. It’s not The Pit of lore thanks to preferential seating and ticket prices that have vastly outpaced New Mexico’s lack of disposable income.
Funny how that worked. They made it better by making it worse.
After the skiing team won a national title and the men’s soccer went to a pair of national semifinals, both were eliminated 18 months ago to manage a percolating budget crisis that predated the scandalous exit of then-athletic director Paul Krebs. Those same budget cuts sent baseball’s recruiting game into a two-year tailspin since it was widely speculated that it, not soccer, was on the chopping block.
Then the school proclaimed victory by balancing the athletic budget for the most recent fiscal year. It was revealed in the days and weeks that followed that the department — well within accepted protocol, it should be noted — took money from the school’s general fund to make ends meet.
It goes on and on.
Finish paying off one fired coach and then agree to pay another a sum of $825,000; host the Cherry-Silver Game on Oct. 12 for this year’s men’s basketball team and 10 days later starting quarterback Sheriron Jones gets cited for indecent exposure (charges were dropped last weekend) in a campus parking lot; Weini Kelati wins the women’s cross country national championship on Nov. 23 and two days later Bob Davie is fired.
The saving grace was supposed to come this month with the Gonzales hire and the realization that the men’s basketball team has all the makings of an NCAA Tournament team and potential Top 25 ranking. Now this.
Just when it felt safe to go back in the water, Jaws drifts by and bites off your legs.
If Lobos fans feel cursed, they might have a point. UNM’s athletic department simply can’t get out of its own way. Its inability to follow one good story with another is almost impressive in its regularity.
Whatever happens with Bragg and Caldwell, whatever comes of a Lobos team that appeared ready to win back the fans, rest assured that the sensation of doom and gloom that settled over Colson on Nov. 13 is just another day that ends in a Y around here.
Things will get better ... and then worse again.
