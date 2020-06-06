The end of Sen. John Arthur Smith’s long and storied political career in Santa Fe commenced over coffee in a place called La Fonda.
The one in Deming.
Neomi Martinez-Parra had driven with her husband Eddie to meet with the powerful king of New Mexico’s budget, a one-hour ride down dusty Interstate 10 from their home in Lordsburg to Smith’s turf in Deming.
At the time, she hadn’t decided whether she’d run against Smith in Southwest New Mexico’s Senate District 35 — a move a lot of political observers would’ve thought crazy, quixotic or both.
But by the time Martinez-Parra, 51, had taken her last sip in La Fonda’s dining room, she knew.
It was time.
“I left uninspired,” she said of the meeting with Smith, now more than a year in the rear-view mirror. “I went back to the words of my mom: A person with no vision will perish. I don’t mean physically perish. But [Smith’s] ideas for leading were not there.”
A few days after the biggest upset in recent New Mexico political history, Martinez-Parra is still taking inventory of what she hath wrought. Mr. Smith had gone to Santa Fe for 32 years and, let’s face it, had the run of the Roundhouse. A few months ago, I called him the Governor of Deming. That, of course, was low-balling his influence. Coupling straight-shooting charm with a Turbo Tax mind, Smith employed power in ways a lot of real governors could’ve learned from.
The woman who unseated him? She is the daughter of a Mexican immigrant — a special education teacher who retired from Lordsburg Municipal Schools to help care for her 93-year-old mother.
“The last few days, I’ve just been recovering and recuperating,” Martinez-Parra said. “But there’s been a sense of joy and profound excitement.”
You can chalk up Martinez-Parra’s convincing victory over Smith to a lot of things. She had help from aggressive progressive groups who were determined to end Smith’s tight-fisted control of New Mexico’s spending priorities. She also had some big-ticket endorsements, including one from the National Education Association. And sure, there probably was some John Arthur fatigue as well.
But money and mailers only do so much. Sooner or later, you have to be able to campaign. And Martinez-Parra did so with abandon. Unusual for a politician, she even had the good sense to listen — learning more about people than she ever had before.
“It wasn’t just finding out about their lives,” she said. “It’s about understanding their underlying issues.”
It’s the issues part that’s truly fascinating. In Martinez-Parra’s win and at least three other victories around the state where progressives knocked off conservative Democrats, we may have seen a new electoral electron at play — something not easily evident to those of us in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Rural New Mexico, for all its y’alls and so-called small-town values, may actually be more liberal than it seems from a distance. Other than Smith, the conservative Democratic senators who lost Tuesday night were from Las Cruces, Grants and Silver City.
San Francisco, they are not.
Something is happening out there.
“Even talking to conservative voters, or non-conservative voters, they all want a good education, they all want good health care, a clean environment, climate justice,” she said. “And they want to have someone hear those concerns and take them to Santa Fe. That was not happening. Now, it gets to happen in Santa Fe and it reflects those voices in Southern New Mexico. That’s important.”
Martinez-Parra isn’t all the way to Santa Fe yet. She still must face Republican Crystal Diamond in November’s general election, and in a district where Smith’s brand loyalty remains significant, there are no sure things. Still, Martinez-Parra said she hopes “to have a conversation with Senator Smith; I hope to work with him. In going into this, I want to always remain true to my roots and be humble.”
The humility — and the pride — come each day as she wakes up in Lordsburg. Martinez-Parra is one of Olivia and Jesus Martinez’s nine kids, and she said as a kid their work ethic was everywhere, every day. Her mom cleaned motel rooms and worked in a laundromat in Lordsburg for 90 cents an hour; her dad made a living for his family with just an elementary education. He finally got his citizenship after a 40-year climb.
“It’s what I remember,” said Martinez-Parra, who has a master’s degree. “You struggle, but you get up and go to work every day. And never complain.”
Come November, it may be time for Ms. Martinez-Parra to go to Santa Fe.
