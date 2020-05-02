For me, there’s only one good thing to come from this COVID-19 disaster. But I’m not sure I can type the following words to describe it to you.
[Six days pass]
I’m glad my mother wasn’t here to see it.
She died a year ago yesterday. She sat down in her recliner in Albuquerque at the age of 80 and never woke up. I can still hear my brother’s voice telling me she was gone. Every morning since, I try to push those words back through the phone line, off a cliff, into oblivion, away, away, away.
It never works. They’re still the first thing I hear.
Mary C. Casaus could never have navigated the novel coronavirus. Never. She was too friendly, too joyful, too alive, to stand 6 feet from her neighbors or kids or grandkids or friends or strangers who would soon become friends.
Run from this nightmare? She’d have tracked it down.
Her body was in a perpetual state of hug. Social distancing, to Mary, would’ve been a high-five.
I tell you about her today not to inflict my mourning into your morning, but because I wanted to publicly thank her one last time. She deserves that. She deserved so much more, including time.
This was absolutely her favorite season — May, the month of Mother’s Day, of blooming roses, of graduations. On the day she died, I looked into her car, trying to see if there was a clue, a thread, that would lead me to her final hours. I found a handful of graduation cards she’d just bought at the store. I can almost see her autographing them with that perfect, beautiful script that set her signature above all others.
I can almost see the starched $50 bill she’d tuck into the sleeve for the grandson of a friend, the cousin of a former co-worker. Probably kids she barely knew.
To my mom, there was no such thing as the friend of a friend. In her heart, there were no gradients of love.
When I think of her, it’s always the first scene in The Sound of Music — twirling through life, a la Julie Andrews, only with the Sandias, not the Alps, as the backdrop. She never had a day when she wasn’t singing or laughing or thanking God for allowing her to greet sunrise. It’s not hyperbole. She was grateful for every moment.
I never failed to be amazed by that gift, because if there were ever reasons to be bitter or defeated, she had them.
Mary grew up poor in 1940s and ‘50s Estancia. Her way out was a trip to college. She attended New Mexico Highlands for a year, but had to leave when she could no longer afford the tuition. Unfazed, she moved to Albuquerque and found a job as a civil servant at what then was called Sandia Base. So began a career that would end with the kind of security clearance more often befitting men and women with stars on their epaulets.
She deserved the backstage pass; she believed in the mission with all of her big heart. When she traveled across the country for work, a budget analyst for secret military programs, she would give me the phone number of her hotel, nothing more.
I used to kid her about it, teasing her that she belonged in a spy novel. She’d laugh, but I never got more than the phone number.
I could give you a million reasons why I know she’s in heaven today, but her crowning achievement is my kid sister, Carolyn.
Born with crushing mental and physical disabilities, Carolyn has never spoken. She is fed through a tube. She hasn’t walked since the early 1970s and the convulsions she suffers with regularity are pulverizing, each one life-threatening. I’ve often wondered how God could do something like that to a person.
My mom didn’t ask such questions. Actually, she was offended by them. She considered Carolyn her life’s greatest gift, not a life sentence. In an era when many kids like Carolyn were institutionalized, my mom found a way to care for her at home, into adulthood. I swear to you, I have no idea how she did it.
Thirty-three years ago, my parents made the difficult decision to put my sister in a nursing home. Until May 2, 2019, they worked a good-cop, bad-cop magic show on that institution and the medical profession as a whole. Carolyn is nearing her mid-50s, only because of the work my mom and dad did every day through those many years. People say there are no miracles left in this world. That’s bull. I’ve seen one.
I know this: Neither COVID-19 nor a stay-at-home order could have deterred my mom from sneaking in to hold my sister. A two- or three- or five-times-a-week visitor to the nursing home for more than 30 years, she was almost like an adjunct member of the staff. She knew the aides’ birthdays and where the nurses had gone to school. She knew the administrator’s kid was a junior at the University of New Mexico or Stanford or wherever.
She’d have charmed someone at the front desk, hugged a staff member in the hallway. And then, God knows what would have happened.
And though it took me six days to write, I’ll say it again: It’s a relief she’s not here to catch the virus.
But then, she already had one. It was called love.
