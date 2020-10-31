For a moment, let’s assume President Donald Trump is voted out of office, Xochitl Torres Small wins New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race, and Democrats collect even more seats in the Legislature. All realistic possibilities.
My question is what becomes of one Steve Pearce.
Pearce is the Evel Knievel of New Mexico politics. His career of late has been a daredevil’s dive into the abyss, a spectacular, didja-see-that? crash, a quiet recovery and … well, another flying leap.
I mean, really: The man got walloped in the race for New Mexico governor by more than 14 percentage points just two years ago, dusted himself off and became chairman of the state Republican Party. But now, depending on what happens Tuesday (or Wednesday or Thursday), he could be presiding over yet another blowout that likely will cement the GOP as the minority party for another quarter-century.
Yes, it’s that bad for the Republicans. Or could be. Badly outnumbered in the state House, in need of fast-disappearing conservative Democrats’ help in the Senate, they spent much of January and February bristling and growling in the Legislature. On more recent issues, such as voting and state health orders, they file challenge after challenge in the state Supreme Court, dominated by judges who register as Democrats. But in the end, the Republicans have become little more than the Sound and Fury Party. Who they gonna call? Filibusters?
Their prospects are no more rosy in federal offices. Barring upsets of Trumpian proportions, Ben Ray Luján appears headed to the U.S. Senate; Teresa Leger Fernandez and Deb Haaland are almost certain walkovers for U.S. House seats. About the only real uncertainty is what will happen to Pearce’s old seat in the 2nd Congressional District, where Torres Small and Yvette Herrell have waged an exhausting but none-too-informative rematch where the biggest winners are political consultants and the guys who produce TV ads.
If Torres Small can withstand Herrell’s cascade of negative ads (and to be fair, she’s fired off plenty of her own), Chairman Steve is the last man at New Mexico’s political Alamo.
Here’s my guess: Pearce, a flinty sort, will never admit defeat, even in the face of overwhelming mathematics. He might make vague claims of voting irregularities — what Republican official hasn’t in the past 20 years? — but he’ll stand ramrod straight and stiff-upper-lipped regardless of what the next few months may bring. He’s not going to change.
What may be different, however, is the patience of Republicans who would like to think they have a future in politics outside of places like Hobbs, Farmington and Roswell. As long as Pearce runs the state GOP, the party is shackled to an ultra-conservative agenda that’s playing ever more poorly in places where it once held sway.
Republicans used to count places like Los Alamos and Las Cruces as their concrete footings. They were nearly unbeatable in the tonier sections of northeast Albuquerque. They’d even come to rule in swaths of northwest Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, where some GOP incumbents in the Legislature will be lucky, mighty lucky, to keep their seats come Tuesday (or Wednesday or Thursday).
Such hegemony is all but a memory now, and while it’d be silly to think it’s all Pearce’s fault — Trump’s bombast and unpopularity has motivated even diffident Democrats into filling out absentee ballots — he has not been able to look at New Mexico’s electorate in a pragmatic way.
If politics is about winning elections, there are times when you have to find candidates who both mirror and understand the people who vote. There are moderates out there, but the GOP couldn’t locate them with a compass and a lot of good luck. The Republican Party needs to ask itself how it’s going to get younger, more flexible and less dogmatic, particularly in urban areas like Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
Pearce, 73, never had to do that when he was the lord of the manor in Hobbs and Lovington and Artesia. He could talk ultra-conservative and vote that way, too, because regardless of whether he was running for Congress or governor, he’s only been able to envision himself preaching to one congregation — the one that believes in small government and Big Oil.
Toward that end, Pearce has rarely been untrue to himself — he believes every word he says, at least about how the world ought to work.
Unfortunately for the health and future of his party, it’s not a world much of New Mexico lives in anymore.
