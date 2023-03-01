Time to break out the crystal ball and give it a healthy shine.
With the state basketball tournament starting Friday with 40 girls games and just as many on the boys’ side Saturday, the knee-jerk reaction is to print out the 10 brackets and pick all the favorites.
To heck with that.
Forecasting the postseason is as fun as doing homework during prom unless you throw caution to the wind and take an underdog or two. Before you put pen to paper — or buy that all-tournament pass for your favorite team — here’s a semi-informed rundown of what you can expect.
Boys
Volcano Vista, Highland, St. Michael’s, Pecos and Magdalena will win state championships.
Yeah, yeah. Picking four No. 1 seeds and a No. 2 is a fool’s pursuit, but look at it this way: Pecos and Magdalena are overwhelming favorites in the small-school brackets, St. Michael’s hasn’t lost since December and Highland and Volcano are defending champs and have already beaten the teams most likely to pose a threat.
That said, you want upsets? You heard it here first: Santa Fe High is going to the state semifinals in 5A. Yeah, the Demons are seeded lower than they should be and will use their No. 13 seed to prove everyone wrong. It starts with an upset at No. 4 West Mesa on Saturday, then another haymaker to No. 5 Organ Mountain in the quarterfinals.
They’ll be the lowest seed in any class to make the final four and will head into the semifinals against defending champ Volcano Vista with a huge Santa Fe-centric crowd behind them.
Neither Taos nor Pojoaque Valley will survive being in the same part of the 4A bracket as Highland, a top-heavy bracket loaded with tough teams from Albuquerque. Upset special? Try No. 9 Del Norte taking down top-seeded Albuquerque Academy in the quarterfinals.
Here’s the ugly truth about St. Michael’s in 3A: Most of the Horsemen’s games will be close-ish. It’s all a result of the Horsemen’s grinding defense under coach Gerard Garcia. They enter the playoffs as prohibitive favorites, but their penchant for holding the score down gives the impression that their games are more competitive than they really are.
Upset alert: SFIS over No. 2 Navajo Prep in the quarterfinals. If the Braves have taught us anything over the years — and this goes for most sports, really — it’s that seeding doesn’t matter at state. SFIS doesn’t care and they make anyone who assigns worth to them look out of touch.
The Horsemen winning their first blue trophy since 2012 will finally show everyone that this Garcia guy, he can seriously coach.
Of all the boys brackets, the small-school fields of 1A and 2A offer the most dominant favorites. Pecos is good enough to win 3A, its only threats coming in the form of Clayton. Yeah, Clayton.
The 10th-seeded Yellowjackets played the Panthers tough two times, which is a lot more we can say about everyone else — and that includes No. 2 ATC.
ATC is one of those teams that can shock the world and win it all in its first state tournament appearance ever, or lose in the state quarterfinals to Jal or Clayton early next week. Pecos doesn’t have that problem, which makes it the clear favorite.
Magdalena has the state’s longest active winning streak because, if we’re being real, it has a roster good enough to compete in 3A.
Girls
Hobbs, Gallup, Robertson, Mesa Vista and (let’s check the notes for a small-school class that doesn’t involve any teams from the Santa Fe area) Melrose will win championships.
Santa Fe Indian School, Robertson, Mesa Vista and Escalante will make the deepest runs, but the most entertaining games will come early on when teams like St. Michael’s gets a chance to pull a major upset against Navajo Prep in the 3A quarterfinals and Los Alamos gets a big test from Valley in Friday’s opening round.
When it’s all said and done, though, it’s hard to envision anyone from outside the top two or three seeds in any class hoisting the blue trophy. We’ll start in 5A where getting a Hobbs-Volcano Vista championship showdown for a fourth straight year is entirely likely.
Those of us in Santa Fe got a good look at Hobbs back in December when it beat an extremely talented Fairfax, Ariz., team that reached Arizona’s 5A state semifinals.
The most anticipated game of any girls bracket comes in 4A where a Kirtland Central-Gallup matchup in the 4A title game will give us the largest crowd of the entire week. Both teams will draw thousands of people to The Pit.
Robertson will win 3A, but it won’t come easy because of who lurks in the distance. Santa Fe Indian gave the Lady Cardinals three good tests, and Navajo Prep is the highest scoring team in the class. It will make for a wildly entertaining semifinal — assuming St. Michael’s and its suffocating defense doesn’t upend the entire bracket by beating Prep.
Escalante is the best team in 2A, but Mesa Vista will win it all if, for no other reason, it would complete a wildly emotional ride for a program that tragically lost its father-son coaching duo to COVID-19 last season. The Lady Trojans are the feel-good story of the entire tournament.